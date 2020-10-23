The GTA games have always been, and will always be, an inspiration for many action and adventure games out there. The games are appreciated for their open-world, powerful storyline and immersive soundtrack.

There are many GTA games which can be played on Android devices. If you only have access to a low-end device however, here are a few games like GTA that you can run on just 1 GB of RAM.

5 best games like GTA for 1 GB RAM Android devices

These are five of the best games similar to GTA, which can run smoothly on 1 GB RAM Android devices:

1. New Gangster Crime

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The interesting and dynamic gameplay of this title will capture your attention and make you want to play it even more. Like the GTA games, you will be a part of many criminal activities as a gangster.

You will get to complete various missions that this title offers. The game provides a good arsenal of powerful weapons, which will help you complete missions without much difficulty.

Download it from here.

2. Los Angeles Crimes

Image Credits: Facebook

With a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, this game, like the GTA series, offers an open-world that you can explore. It also gives you the opportunity to choose between 5 different game modes.

In this game, there are as many as 6 maps that you can play in. One of the biggest features of Los Angeles Crimes is that you can play the game in the first-person or the third-person mode, as per your preference.

Download it from here.

3. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image Credits: Google Play

The poster of this game is enough to give you an idea regarding how much the title resembles the GTA games. This game, which has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store, will allow you to choose between four gangster modes.

One of the most exciting features of this title is the challenge mode, which will offer you 10 levels to cross. If you like driving cars then brace for good news, as this game has many sports cars that you can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

4. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image Credits: Google Play

If you are into action-adventure games with pixelated graphics, this game is sure to tickle your fancy. This title gives you the choice to lead your life however you want, be it the life of a normal person, or a criminal.

If you are into the GTA series, you will obviously want to live a life filled with crazy missions. So, gear up to defeat your enemies by downloading this title, which has a solid rating 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Real Gangster Crime

Image Credits: Google Play

Needless to say, this game, like the GTA series, is all about the life of a gangster. This title has many exciting quests and gang wars that you can indulge, in order to establish your dominance in the criminal world.

You can also customize your character in whichever way you want. The weapons and vehicles that Real Gangster Crime offers is more than enough for you to successfully complete even the most challenging of missions.

Download it from here.