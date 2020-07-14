If you’re an Android user and a GTA fan all in one, then you might be looking for some games in the former that give you the classic GTA 5 feel. There are several games on Android that have the same genre of open-world gameplay, as well as a storyline, that center around gang violence and racing.

These are the five best games on Android that are most like GTA 5.

Payback 2 The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 clip

Payback 2 is designed as an open-world sandbox where you can undertake a number of diverse missions, which feels a lot like the gaming experience of GTA 5. It has decidedly lower graphics than GTA 5, of course, but focuses a lot more on gang violence and gunfights, which might not feature so frequently even in GTA.

Gangster Vegas

Gangster Vegas scene

Gangster Vegas is an installment in the Gangster Android game series, which has often been compared to GTA for the similarities between the two. Gangster Vegas presents an open-world gameplay set in the city of Las Vegas. You play as a boxer who is targeted by a mob boss, and the story missions follow that tangent.

Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters 3D screenshot

Although this Android game has multiple throwbacks to the kind of gameplay that GTA 5 has, Grand Gangsters 3D is more about stealing cars than anything else. This game offers a similar kind of open-world mechanic, where you can steal cars, shoot gangs, race as well as be part of high-speed chases throughout Sin City.

Madout 2 Big City Online

Madout 2 Big City Online gameply

Madout 2 is another Android title that has a GTA 5 feel to it. The gameplay is equipped with plenty of cars — over 30 different models, and also has a formidable arsenal of weapons to choose from. Madout 2 focuses a lot on racing, and even offers a dedicated racing mode. The graphics of the game can be annoying, but you will get accustomed to it as you play more.

Go to Town 5

Go to Town 5 screenshot

Another wonderful Android game, Go to Town 5 has a very strong GTA feel, albeit with a more vibrant set of graphics. In the game, you can drive around, complete simple yet fun missions, swim in the sea as well as fly helicopters. The controls of the game can feel buggy and difficult to master, but with enough time, you can get used to the laidback rhythm of the game.