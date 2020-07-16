GTA 5 is the fantasy of every PC gamer, but owing to the sophisticated graphics of the game, you might not be able to run it. At least, not unless you have a decent graphics card and RAM to support your computer.

However, GTA 5 isn’t the only game that can give you the open-world adventure feel that you are looking for. Here are five other games like GTA 5 that you should check out if you have a low-end PC.

Five best games like GTA 5 for a low-end PC

Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 is not precisely like GTA 5, but it is an exciting ride nonetheless. You start your quest on the island region of Panau, where you have a map of over 400 square miles to explore. There are plenty of vehicles to choose from, just like GTA 5. You can take over helicopters, or grapple and skydive, the choice is yours.

Mad Max

Mad Max might be the perfect fit for a player who wants the thrill of GTA 5 but does not have the graphics to support it. The game centres around a post-apocalyptic world, where survival is dependent on how badass your car is. The open-world gameplay sends you on deadly missions to scavenge and build the most exceptional vehicles ever.

Far Cry 3

Far Cry is less about cars and more about the shooting. So if it’s the shooting part of GTA 5 that you like the most, then this is just the perfect game for you. Far Cry 3 is again based on an island, which is inhabited by a lethal group of warlords, armed to the teeth.

These warlords capture people as slaves, and it is your job to rescue them. The vast open-world in the game allows you to explore and experience the amazing world of Far Cry.

Mafia 2

Mafia is basically what GTA is, but set in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The game is set in the stunning ambience of the post World War era. The gameplay offers an open-world where you can engage in hand-to-hand combat, and gunfights,

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs takes you to the streets of Hong Kong, where you have to break into the ranks of a criminal organization called the Triads. But you as an undercover cop will have to struggle to choose between your duty as a cop and your personal moral obligations, while you also explore the streets of Hong Kong.