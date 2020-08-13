5 best games like GTA Chinatown Wars on Android

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated games in the franchise and perhaps even the best game for Android and iOS devices. The game was developed from ground up for handheld platforms, and hence, is suited for smartphones.

GTA Chinatown Wars is a throwback in the sense that its gameplay is very similar to the original GTA games, but it introduces several new ideas to the original structure. The addition of the drug trade mini-game is both ingenious and exceptionally well received by fans and critics alike.

These are some similar games on the Google Play Store that are like GTA Chinatown Wars.

Five games like GTA Chinatown Wars

5) Highway Getaway: Police Chase

While the game doesn't necessarily have the sandbox-style gameplay of GTA, it does share a core similarity with the game in one aspect: police chases. The game is centered around the frantic thrill of a police chase, and arguably, some of the best moments in the GTA series come from being chased by police across the town.

While the Android gaming market is packed with quality racing games, Highway Getaway stands out with its focus on police chases and action-style driving.

4) Gangstar: Rio City

The Gangstar franchise might initially come off as a GTA-clone on the Android platform, albeit with a much smaller budget, the game does have a certain charm and indie quality to it.

Gangstar: Rio City's biggest strength comes in the form of the design of the open-world itself. The effort in creating an immersive game world pays off as Gangstar: Rio is one of the most downloaded games in its genre on the Play Store.

3) Smash Cops Heat

While players have enjoyed playing the GTA franchise for the chance of living out their Goodfellas-like criminal fantasies in the game, flipping the script also does some good.

Smash Cops Heat allows players to play as cops and takedown criminals on the street using a V8-powered police cruiser. While the game doesn't have the on-foot gameplay fans would have appreciated, it does a great job of providing exciting minute-to-minute gameplay.

2) Crime City

Crime City perfectly emulates the GTA experience of having a sizeable open-world and being allowed to interact with it in many different ways. There is a lot to like about Crime City, including a surprisingly large number of cars.

The game has a lot of original ideas with regards to its gameplay and can often feel incredibly responsive. The gameplay loop is simple but effective, and players will often find themselves playing for hours.

1) Bully: Anniversary Edition

Bully is one of Rockstar Games' best projects, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel for years at this point. Imagine the sandbox nature of a GTA game brought over to a school.

Bully is the ultimate playground, and the fact that it is essentially GTA in a boarding school only adds to the charm and universally fun nature of the game. Bully is as foul-mouthed and outrageous as its Rockstar brethren GTA.