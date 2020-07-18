The GTA series is well-known for the loud action and vast open-world that it offers to players. But if you want to play games like GTA on your iPhone or iPad, then there are quite a few options that you can try out.

Top fve games like GTA for iOS devices

Here are the best games which are compatible with iOS devices:

Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne Mobile (Image: Google Play)

Max Payne is another classic game developed by the creators of GTA, Rockstar Games. The mobile version of this famous video game offers nearly the same thrill and action, and the storyline and characters will quickly capture your attention and get you engrossed in the game.

Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town (Image: Google Play)

This is a single player role-playing game which is infested with gangsters, criminals and bad guys that you need to defeat. Like the GTA games, this one also offers a wide range of vehicles that you can use to travel around the city. There are various weapons that you can choose to kill enemies and earn points.

Car Jack Streets

Car Jack Streets (Image: Enifo Games Boards)

From stealing cars to shooting people, this game will surely remind you of the GTA franchise. Step into the shoes of a small-time criminal who owes huge sums of money to the local head of gangsters, and pay these dues on time. With good graphics and a nice soundtrack, this game is a worth spending some time on.

Order and Chaos

Order and Chaos (Image: Softpedia News)

This game is a lot like GTA, with a fantasy twist. Here, you get the chance to kill beasts in exchange for rewards and money. You can fulfill various quests and explore a world filled with mythical creatures and fantastic beasts.

Gangstar series

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints (Image: Giant Bomb)

There are eight games in this series, and each one resembles the GTA ones closely. Out of the eight, Gangstar: Miami Vindication and Gangstar Rio: City of Saints are popular. Titles in the Gangstar series are open world action-adventure games where you can navigate through American cities and complete missions at your own pace.