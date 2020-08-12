GTA: Liberty City Stories is an action-adventure open-world game that gives you many missions to complete. If you love this game and are looking for other Android games of the same nature, then you have come to the right place. Just take out your smartphone and play the games mentioned below to have some fun!

Five best games like GTA: Liberty City Stories on Android

Rage Island 2

You wake up stranded in an island next to a plane crash in this open-world game. As the game proceeds, you will have to build a house for your stay and kill the enemies that try to attack you. Since it’s an open-world game like GTA: Liberty City Stories, you can explore the island filled with abandoned factories, mines and radioactive zones.

Retro City Rampage: DX

Like GTA: Liberty City Stories, this game is also an open-world crime game with many challenges and missions that you can fulfil. Travel back to the late 1980s to cruise around in cars and explore the open world that the game has to offer. There are over 60 missions in the story mode, with over 40 arcade challenges.

Mega Rats

An action-adventure shooter game, Mega Rats sees you play from a third-person perspective. Giant rats have infested the city that you live in, and you have to save it. You can also explore the city and defend its citizens from the rats that are creating havoc on the streets!

PAKO 2

If the best part that you loved about GTA was cars, then you will enjoy this arcade driving game. It entirely focuses on driving, instead of the actual crimes and heists. Your duty will be to pick up the members of your crew from the heist spot and drive them to safety. Gear up and be a part of epic car chases against cops in this Android game.

Gangstar Vegas

Crime families and gangsters are an integral part of GTA: Liberty City Stories, and this game is all about criminal activities too. You can indulge in all kinds of illegal activities like theft, gang wars, street fights, etc in this open-world game set in Vegas. There are over 80 missions that can keep you engrossed.