GTA San Andreas has to be the best installment in the GTA series; at least most of us think so. We love the tight-knit story of CJ and his rise to prominence as a great criminal in the city of Los Santos, as well as a great many things that we could do apart from the story. But since GTA San Andreas on Android is a paid game, you can always turn to other games that are a lot like San Andreas.

5 best games like GTA San Andreas for Android

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangster Rio: City of Saints

Set in the fantastic South American city, Rio de Janeiro, this Android game is something all of us can try out. It has an open-world gameplay like GTA and allows you to spread your criminal empire over the city. You have a great many missions to choose from, and the added fun of a bunch of cars and weapons to enjoy.

Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town is like Marvel and GTA joining hands to create a weird love child. But it might be worth trying. Based in an open-world setting, this Android game centers around a superhero in a blue costume who has Super Rope in his arsenal, and can swing and jump on buildings. But despite the rope, there is a third-person shooter and RPG elements in the game as well.

Crime Wars: S. Andreas

Advertisement

Crime Wars: S. Andreas

This Android game is basically the same as GTA San Andreas, with an obvious lack of the genius storyline that Rockstar gave us. That being said, this game can be a fun replacement for your San Andreas pangs, and you can enjoy the criminal missions, and the endless cars and weapons that you can wrestle out of people’s hands.

Gangster Town

Gangster Town

Gangster Town is an Android game that promises plenty of gameplay modes, as well as ‘realistic physics’. While we don’t know how trustworthy their study of physics is, we can tell you that they actually do a decent job of creating an affordable and easily playable open-world crime game like GTA San Andreas.

California Straight 2 Compton

California Straight 2 Compton

This Android game is perhaps most-similar to GTA because it centers around an ongoing gang war in the city. You, as the protagonist, are supposed to take over the city with your own gang. In the process of doing so, you will have your fill of speeding car chases, gunfights and action that makes you miss GTA San Andreas a little less for a while.