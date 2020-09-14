5 best games like GTA: San Andreas for mobile devices

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most admired games in the GTA franchise, and its mobile version is not far behind. The missions might not be as detailed as the original video game, but you can give it a try if mobile gaming is one of your favorite hobbies.

Once you have played GTA: San Andreas on your smartphone, there are several other games that are waiting to be explored. Most of them are available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Five best games like GTA: San Andreas for mobile devices

These are five of the best games like GTA: San Andreas, which can be played on a smartphone:

1. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints. Image: Weebly.

You must have noticed the similarities between the Gangstar video game series and the GTA series when you tried them for the first time. Since GTA: San Andreas is all about crazy missions and gang wars, this game will keep you engaged with its detailed missions and challenges.

It has over 60 action-oriented missions that you will have a fun time accomplishing. If you loved picking your ride from the wide range of vehicles featured in GTA: San Andreas, you are in for a treat as there are dozens of cars that you can steal in Gangstar Rio.

2. California Straight 2 Compton

California Straight 2 Compton. Image: BestAndroidGame (YouTube).

As soon as you begin playing this game, you will realize that it is heavily inspired by GTA: San Andreas. The story of the game is all about gang wars and establishing your dominance in different neighborhoods by defeating other gangs.

There are a variety of weapons and vehicles that you can use to complete your missions. The map is smaller than that of GTA: San Andreas, but you will have fun exploring it nonetheless.

3. Crime War San Andreas

Crime War S. Andreas. Image: APKFab.

Crime Wars San Andreas is one of the most prominent GTA clones available on the internet. It will make you look back towards GTA: San Andreas, as the characters and the gameplay have a serious resemblance to the Rockstar classic.

From cars to weapons, this game has an abundance of all the things that you will need to fulfill the missions assigned to you. Even though the storyline and the tasks are not as intricate as the GTA: San Andreas, you can enjoy it in your leisure time.

4. Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangster 3D. Image: Google Play.

As the name suggests, the story of the title revolves around gangsters, much like GTA: San Andreas. Be mentally prepared as you might have to deal with dark and horrid crimes that take place in the aptly named Sin City.

From stealing cars to racing away from cops chasing you, this title will give you serious GTA: San Andreas vibes. Grand Gangsters is also appreciated for its 3D graphics and intuitive controls.

5. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans. Image: Google Play.

This is another title from the Gangstar series and features an open-world like GTA: San Andreas. The storyline of this game will make you step into the shoes of an infamous gangster and his rise through the ranks in the criminal world.

If you are into action-oriented gameplay, then this game will offer you quite a few missions.