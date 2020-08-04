GTA Vice City, in many ways, was a game ahead of its time. It was released in 2002 and became a massive success, improving on many aspects of its predecessor, GTA 3.

The game was so ahead of its time in the way that it might be even more popular in 2020 than it was in 2002. GTA Vice City evokes a feeling of nostalgia from a time when many of today's young players might not even have lived in.

The game's 80's setting, soundtrack and art style have made it a favourite of Retrowave enthusiasts. Post 2014, Retrowave became a popular aesthetic in media that hearkened back to 80’s tropes, and GTA Vice City provides all the essentials for this aesthetic.

From its neon-drenched streets to the soundtrack, GTA Vice City has become the most beloved entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and fans have been clamouring for a return to Vice City for a long time.

While that may be unlikely, there are some games that offer a similar experience, and that is what we will look at here.

5 best games like GTA Vice City

5) Miami Hotline

The two games have virtually nothing in common, save for a love for the 80’s. Miami Hotline is an extremely violent game, but it has a lot of charm, much like GTA Vice City.

Miami Hotline also has a very 80’s-inspired aesthetic, and since Vice City was based on Miami, they do share a lot of commonalities in terms of aesthetics.

This title might prove to be a little difficult at first, but players often find themselves fully engrossed in the game shortly after booting it up.

4) Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

One of the most enjoyable DLCs of all-time, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is now available as a standalone game. Which is testament to the quality of the game, and its retro 80’s aesthetic is what links it to GTA Vice City.

The futuristic setting of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon harkens back to 80's TV shows and movies, which is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. The game is hilarious, and yet manages to be an intense first-person shooter.

3) Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood might not have gained the critical and commercial success across the board like its predecessors, but it is nonetheless an extremely fun title that revels in its 80's glory.

Players have come to expect certain things off the Wolfenstein franchise, such as sheer ridiculousness (read: protagonist getting his head chopped off and being brought back to life via technology), and Youngblood delivers just that, and then some.

The game carries all the memorable tropes of the 80's, like GTA Vice City, but that is where the similarities end, as both are structured very differently.

2) Saints Row: The Third

While the GTA franchise and Saints Row have grown apart, after the latter received criticism for being a "GTA clone", Saints Row has evolved much further into ridiculousness than its Rockstar Games counterpart.

Saints Row: The Third holds absolutely nothing back, from alien invasions to TRON-like simulations, there is something for everyone in the game. While GTA Vice City could be considered tame when compared to the extreme ridiculousness of Saints Row, they are both extremely charming games bursting with personality.

1) Yakuza: Kiwami

The Yakuza franchise has birthed some of the most popular recent games, and Yakuza Kiwami is a dearly beloved entry in the franchise.

Like GTA Vice City, the neon-drenched aesthetic of night-time Kamurocho, a fictional district of Tokyo, never fails to impress fans. Yakuza tells a much more grounded story when compared to GTA Vice City, but that is not to say it doesn't have its moments of levity and ridiculousness, which it does, a lot!

Yakuza Kiwami is simply one of the best games you can pick up today, and its combat system will keep you engaged for hours on end.