5 best games like GTA: Vice City for mobile devices

GTA: Vice City marked the beginning of a new era for the GTA franchise, and has managed to stay relevant even today. The success of the video game series on PCs and consoles resulted in Rockstar Games porting some of the famous GTA titles over to smartphones. These games can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for android devices.

If you have already played GTA: Vice City and want a new challenge, you can try out some other games of similar nature.

Five best games like GTA: Vice City for mobile devices

These are five of the best games like GTA: Vice City, which you can play on your smartphones:

1) Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town. Image: Google Play.

Rope Hero is similar to GTA: Vice City because it needs to be played from the third-person perspective. Apart from that, it is also identical to other games from the Rockstar franchise, courtesy to its action-oriented gameplay.

The protagonist of the title is a blue superhero who is endowed with the duty of eradicating crime from the city. The game also features a bubblegum pink tank. Reminds you of something familiar? The pink sedan from GTA: Vice City, of course!

2) Gangstar Vegas

Gangstar Vegas. Image: Gangstar (YouTube).

Advertisement

Gangstar Vegas is based in a city infested with criminals, much like GTA: Vice City. Moreover, the game also features a comprehensive open-world that you can explore if you're tired of playing all the missions.

The game offers over 80 action-oriented missions that you have to accomplish. If you liked the wide range of vehicles in GTA: Vice City, you can have a similar experience in Gangstar Vegas by driving muscle cars, armored tanks, hoverbikes, and fighter jets.

3) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans. Image: Google Play.

Another title from the Gangstar series, this game also features biker gangs and crooked cops who rule the streets of the city. Gangstar New Orleans paints the picture of the city of New Orleans in a shady light.

The game has an in-depth arsenal of weapons at your disposal. Eliminate gangsters using a variety of guns, and travel around in style by driving fancy vehicles. The popular mobile title has garnered a cult fanbase of its own, who appreciate its graphics and engaging soundtrack.

4) Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2. Image: Google Play.

Like GTA: Vice City, this game is all about the shenanigans of a gangster. One important lesson that you should learn before playing this game is to refrain from trusting anybody. This ranges from the gangsters to the cops.

Real Gangster offers various weapons, so you can choose the one that suits your playing style. You can even drive a helicopter and observe the beautiful aerial view of the city.

5) Miami Crime Simulator

Miami Crime Simulator. Image: Google Play.

The city featured in GTA: Vice City is inspired by the real-life city of Miami. Miami Crime Simulator is all about exploring the streets of Miami and eliminating enemies who come your way.

Loud guns and fast cars were an intrinsic part of GTA: Vice City, and this game has an abundance of both. Your main duty will be to protect your area from other goons and gangsters. If you want to earn coins, you can complete missions and become the ultimate tycoon.