5 best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team ranked

The discussion about the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is often subjective, as these players are mostly controlled by the AI. However, there are plenty of factors to consider when choosing your ideal shot-stopper on the virtual pitch, especially with so many options being available in Ultimate Team.

With Team of the Season being in full flow in the world of Ultimate Team, gamers now have plenty of special cards at their disposal when choosing a starting 11. This includes some new additions to the list of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. However, some players stood the test of time and have been consistently top-tier for months.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the 5 best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

5) Gregor Kobel (Team of the Season)

Kobel is overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

The Bundesliga TOTS lineup featured some impressive items that quickly became fan favorites due to their exceptional stats. Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel was the choice in goal, and the 94-rated item is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Not only does the Swiss superstar have amazing stats, but he is also tall and has all the goalkeeper PlayStyles available, making him a formidable opponent for any forward on the virtual pitch. He also has a three-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, allowing him to be a better distributor of the ball.

4) Alisson (Team of the Year)

Alisson was part of Team of the Year (Image via EA Sports)

While Alisson was also part of the Premier League Team of the Season lineup, his Team of the Year card is higher rated and has better stats. Team of the Year items are usually some of the best versions available in the game, and the Brazilian superstar is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Liverpool FC shot-stopper offers amazing chemistry links in addition to his impeccable stats and PlayStyles. He provides chemistry to Brazilians and Premier League cards, especially those from Liverpool. His tall stature also makes him overpowered against long shots and finesse shots.

3) Petr Cech (Team of the Year Icon)

TOTY Cech is elite-tier (Image via EA Sports)

Like FIFA 23, the Team of the Year promo in EA FC 24 also included TOTY Icons. These featured significant boosts over the base versions of these legendary athletes, including former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech. The 93-rated item was widely regarded as the best pick for a few months and is still one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

While his height, stats, and PlayStyles certainly make him an asset for any squad on the virtual pitch, his Icon chemistry perks are even more beneficial. Icons provide chemistry points to all players in the squad regardless of their league, making Cech extremely useful in squad building.

2) Edwin van der Sar (Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Van der Sar is one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

The Ultimate Birthday promo introduced multiple overpowered and elite-tier cards for gamers to use, including boosted versions of Icons. Not only did these players receive significant upgrades to their stats, but they also had weak-foot and skill move boosts. The Ultimate Birthday version of Edwin van der Sar is unique as he has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot despite being a goalkeeper.

The former Manchester United player has always been overpowered on the virtual pitch, and his latest 92-rated item is one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. He is also the tallest player on this list, making him extremely useful in the game's current meta.

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Team of the Season)

Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper (Image via EA Sports)

With PSG being the dominant champions in French football for several seasons, it comes as no surprise that they dominated the Ligue 1 TOTS roster as well. Their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has received a 95-rated item as part of this promo, and the card has quickly become a favorite amongst casuals and pro players alike.

While he is slightly shorter than Van der Sar, he is better at saving shots from close range as well as from distance. His passing stats, PlayStyles, and reflexes make him the complete package, earning him his number one spot on this list of best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

