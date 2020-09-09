5 best GTA alternatives for mobiles

The huge demand and popularity of the GTA games have made sure that they are available across various platforms. And the titles from this franchise that are available on the mobile gaming platform have been successful in preserving the essence of the originals.

There are also many titles like the GTA games that are playable on smartphones. So, if you are in search of such games, you have come to the right place.

Five best GTA alternatives for mobiles

These are some best similar titles that you can try out:

1. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Image Credits: Pinterest

The Gangstar series is famous for resembling its GTA counterpart, especially when it comes to the mobile gaming platform. Since GTA 6 is rumoured to be based in Rio de Janeiro, you can play Gangstar Rio: City of Saints to get a taste of what that would be like.

It has over 60 action-oriented missions that you need to fulfil, and there are dozens of vehicles that you can steal. You need to pay INR 549 for the game, so if you are not ready to spend that much, you can try the other offerings in the Gangstar series, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime and Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld.

Download it from here.

2. Crime War S. Andreas

Advertisement

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Like GTA, this game also has an open-world. It will give you serious GTA: San Andreas vibes, so if you liked the seventh instalment of the iconic series, you will indeed like this title.

Cars? Check. Weapons? Check. Races? Check. Its missions are not as intricate as the GTA ones, and you might not get the depth of the characters and the exciting storyline of GTA: San Andreas, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying this title.

Download it from here.

3. LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018

Image Credits: Google Play

This game has a lot of vehicles, with which you can navigate the open-world on offer. You also enjoy complete freedom of action, just like you did in the GTA series.

The missions in this game are pretty straightforward and do not require much thinking to accomplish. The fact that this title is free to download and is playable without an internet connection is reason enough for you to try it out!

Download it from here.

4. PAKO 2

Image Credits: Google Play

PAKO is a famous arcade riding game. If the highlight of the GTA series was cars, look no further than this title. From escaping the police to racing towards the safe place, you will have a lot of driving to do.

You will not get the chance to participate in actual heists, but you will have something more important to do. Your duty will be to pick up your teammates from various heist locations and escort them to safety.

Download it from here.

5. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Image Credits: Google Play

Like the GTA games, this title will also have gang wars in its storyline to keep you entertained. If you are bored of playing in one city, don’t worry, as this title allows you to take part in missions in seven different cities.

The GTA games are famous for their missions, and you will have as many as seven game modes and over 50 campaign events that you can take part in, in this title. Moreover, this offering will also allow you to take part in many high-speed races!

Download it from here.