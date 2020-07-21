5 best games like GTA for mobiles

GTA is undoubtedly the king of open-world games, and while no one can hope to touch the legacy of the legendary franchise, some games are a lot like GTA, and can be played on your phone. These games take the best elements from GTA and combine them with a few new features to come out with some exciting and fresh gameplay, which is worth checking out.

Five best games like GTA on your phone

Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne is a Rockstar Games original and will give you the same gameplay and theatric quality that GTA has to offer. A third-person shooter game like the original PC version, Max Payne centres around the thick, murky plot of an undercover cop as he uncovers how and why his family was murdered. Guaranteed to make you feel like you’re on the edge of your seat, this game will leave you with the same tone and experience that GTA does.

Payback 2

Payback 2 is a fun Android game that gives you the GTA experience on a budget. It has everything you want from an open-world game — missions to complete, cars to steal and citizens to sometimes terrorise and rob. So, if you’re looking to pick up a mobile game that does all that and more, Payback 2 is a great option to keep in mind.

San Andreas Gang Wars

This game has tried to rebuild GTA San Andreas to such a degree that one of their main characters also looks a lot like CJ, albeit a CJ that has probably had a few extra burgers. Despite the blatant copy, San Andreas Gang Wars isn’t half as bad if all you want is a light and fun game that feels like GTA.

LA Stories 4: New Order

LA Stories 4 is the newest offering in a long mobile game franchise. It also creates a world that’s similar to the criminal empire of GTA. With lots of cars to jack from the streets and several mafia gangs to defeat, LA Stories is the perfect game to get your crime game on.

Gangstar New Orleans

Set in the city of New Orleans, this Android game is a must-try for anyone who likes GTA-like mobile games. Replete with criminal missions and a vast arsenal of weapons and cars, this game is tied together by a great storyline. You will play as a lone gangster, fighting other gangs and trying to make your place in the underworld.