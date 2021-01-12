5 best GTA Online missions with the highest payout in January 2021

Money is an absolute essential to survive in the GTA Online world, and some missions provide a greater payout than others.

These missions are filled with action and packed with spine-chilling adventures. On the monetary side of things, they are an absolute treat for a player's GTA Online bank and game levels.

The GTA Online missions with the highest payout

#5 - Diamonds for Trevor

Image via Youtube

Featuring Trevor, one of the most loved GTA protagonists, this mission prompts the player to visit a perilous place called Paleto Bay. As the telltale title suggests, collect diamonds for Trevor and take them to the stationed jetty.

The mission, of course, does not end there. The player also has to take the boat to the drop-off and prevent the diamonds and the suntrap from being destroyed.

This mission allows up to four players and unlocks at level 70. Reward depends on the time spent playing the game.

#4 - Blow Up

Image via Youtube

Blow Up is a thrilling mission in the GTA Online world, featuring Simeon Yetarian, another gold mine with the highest payout.

Unhappy with a certain dealership down on Strawberry Avenue, Simeon aims to destroy all the dealership's vehicles.

The mission objectives may sound rather basic, but facing a rival dealership and outsmarting the cops proves to be an extremey challenging task for Simeon.

This mission unlocks at level 12 in GTA Online and allows no more than two players at a time. The player can make around $21,000 in this mission.

#3 - Rooftop Ramble

Image via Youtube

The Rooftop Ramble is the perfect take or die challenge for those that consider stealth to be an art. In this mission, players has to walk into the enemy's den, take out the professionals and steal official documents.

The mission does not end there. The player has to avoid the destruction of the documents and reach Mandrazo's place as soon as possible.

This mission can be played by one to four players and unlocks at level 75 in GTA Online. The player can make anywhere from $18,000 - 22,500.

#2 - Pier Pressure

Image via Youtube

In Los Santos, a drug meeting is hosted by the Lost and the Vagos. This GTA Online mission involves stealing a mysterious package that contains methamphetamine and delivering it to Gerald's place without running out of lives.

Pier Pressure is the perfect challenge for someone with a low profile. The game unlocks at level six in GTA Online and allows up to four players. Reward depends on the time spent playing the game.

#1 - Trash Talks

Via GTA.fandom

Another great GTA Online mission for making a quick buck. The goal is to blow up four garbage trucks located in El Burro Heights and kill the rest of the rival operation. The mission will fail if the user lets the crew boss escape.

What makes this mission so chilling is that the garbage trucks are always guarded by several heavily armed enemies, and getting past them is no easy feat. After the team kills the rival party, the user will have to face another menacing group.

"Trash Talks" features Martin Madrazo and allows up to six players. Though the game unlocks at level 81 in GTA Online, it is absolutely worth it with its complex challenges and hilarious dialogues. The player can make a gross of $50,000.