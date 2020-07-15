GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular installments of the GTA franchise, which has been adapted for Android platforms. While most of the gameplay from the original game remains the same, the controls and graphics of the mobile version can give a slightly different gaming experience. But worry not, what are mods for? There are a bunch of mods available for the mobile version of the game as well, which makes GTA San Andreas even more fun on Android.

These are the 5 best GTA San Andreas mods for Android

Overdose Remastered Effects Mod

Overdose Remastered Effects

This GTA San Andreas mod for Android can help you create your own version of an action movie. It is a mod that intensifies the explosion, fire and smoke effects in the game, making them seem more realistic. So, if you were waiting for an effect that made that bomb blast seem more badass as you walked away, this mod is your savior.

Unlimited Money Mod

Unlimited Money

This mod does not require an explanation. It simply allows you to have unlimited money in your GTA San Andreas mobile game. With no end to how much cash you can fish out of your pocket, you can now rest easy and splurge on every new car or customisation that you want. And what’s that, a new house?

Advertisement

IV Graphics

IV Graphics

This GTA San Andreas mobile mod reworks the entire graphical texture of the game, and replaces it with the kind of graphics that you have seen in GTA 4. This means that there is more saturation in the colors and textures, making San Andreas seem cleaner and frankly, all the more fun to play.

Incredible Hulk Mod

Incredible Hulk Mod

If you haven’t played GTA as the Incredible Hulk yet, we think it’s time that you try it for yourself. The Hulk might be amazing on his own, but on the streets of GTA, he becomes even more awesome. Now you can turn into this Avenger and crush your puny enemies to the ground. Isn’t that the fantasy of every gamer ever?

GTA V Weapons Pack

GTA V Weapons 2020

The newest mod in this list, the GTA V Weapons 2020 allows you to add the extensive arsenal of GTA 5 into the gameplay of San Andreas on Android. So, if you are bored of the limited number of weapons available to CJ, you can now pick up the various weapons that are directly taken from the newest collection of GTA 5.