Black Widow in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist hero in the game. She is a sharp-shooter who excels in long-range combat, and mid-range combat. Equipped with a sniper rifle, Black Widow poses a massive threat to all low HP targets, such as most Duelists and Strategists in Marvel Rivals.

Black Widow has one of the highest skill-ceilings in the game owning to her requirement of adept mechanical aim. Without proper aiming skills, players would be extremely useless with this character. She excels at eliminating enemies from long-range by hitting consistent headshots, providing enemies no chance of countering her.

However, she is almost useless in close-quarter gameplay. Hence, the strategy invovled in dominating over this hero is to close in the distance, and absolutely wreck her game plans. That said, this article will provide a brief on the 5 best heroes to counter Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.

Trending

5 of the best counters to Black Widow in Marvel Rivals

Here are the five best counters you can use against Black Widow in NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

1) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is one the best heroes to counter Black Widow in Marvel Rivals, as he has a lot of health to absorb her damage. Venom’s kit in Marvel Rivals also gives him a lot of agility and maneuvering capability that make it difficult for Black Widow to land her shots.

Moreover, Venom is a ‘dive duelist,’ meaning he can quickly get close to his enemies and deal massive amounts of damage, which is extremely effective against Black Widow.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is another hero with a lot of advanced movement: this makes it hard for Black Widow to track and shoot. His Web Swing, Get Over Here!, and Thwip and Flip help him dodge Black Widow’s sniper shots and get close to her.

Additionally, Spider-Man can stun with his Spectacular Spin ability and deal massive amounts of damage close-up. This makes him particularly powerful against Black Widow.

3) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk in Marvel Rivals is a beast when it comes to tanks. His Hero Hulk and Monster Hulk stages are particularly powerful in soaking up damage and can knock back and damage enemies up close. Hero Hulk’s Indestructible Guard ability is difficult for Black Widow to face, as it absorbs her damage and converts it onto her in the form of Hulk Smash.

Hero Hulk’s base health of 650 and Monster Hulk’s base health of 1400 are also difficult for Black Widow to take down, especially with a healer on the opposing team.

4) Cloak & Dagger

Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals struggles against healers since they counteract her high-damaging sniper rifle, which is where Cloak & Dagger shine. The duo has an entire kit filled with healing abilities, making it extremely difficult for Black Widow to find value.

Moreover, Cloak's Dark Teleportation grants invisibility and movement boost to allies that render Widow useless for a short amount of time. This can be used to quickly reposition close to her, and use his abilities to inflict damage against this hero.

If you're in effective range of using your primary weapon as Dagger, we urge you to use it to auto-lock on her and dish out consistent damage over time. This will pressurize Black Widow to reposition, rendering her useless for a temporary duration.

5) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals is a fantastic counter to Black Widow (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist with flashy abilities, advanced movement, and high damage. Like any agile hero, Black Widow struggles to keep up with Magik’s Stepping Discs, Umbral Incursion, and Magik Slash.

Additionally, Magik’s Disc Master passive is a direct counter to Black Widow in Marvel Rivals, as it can rewind the damage inflicted within seconds.

This covers the five best heroes to counter Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. It is important to note that although these characters individually counter Widow. Marvel Rivals is a team game and with proper coordination, you can turn any fight in your favor.

For more related news and hero guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.