Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Loki

There are many heroes you can use to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals. He is one of the strongest Strategists in the game, and deception is his game. The trickster's kit provides him with a plethora of abilities that allow him to absolutely wreak havoc on the battlefield when used right. Featuring one of the most powerful game-changing abilities, and alongside that, quite a potent kit, Loki is not someone that should be trifled with.

While he has definitive counters, we do believe, primarily its teamwork and communication that will truly help you take down this hero in the game. That said, this article will explore five different heroes you can use to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Exploring the 5 best heroes you can use to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals

Loki is a strategist class hero in the game. Thus, while he doesn't have a big health pool in the title, he has good healing prowess. He also has the ability to create a fake of himself and, if needed, teleport to that fake's place. This is a unique ability that can be used creatively to confuse your enemies. Thus, you'll need a hero who can counter Loki with the same mystical prowess.

Here is a list of the five best heroes we believe are a capable counter against Loki in Marvel Rivals:

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is a Vanguard-class hero in Rivals. This means that he has a high health pool, giving you more time to deal with Loki's shenanigans. Strange can also use his Pentagram of Farallah to create portals and instantly teleport between different points on the map, rivaling the Devious Exchange ability of the God of Mischief.

2) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Loki does have the ability to heal himself and his allies, it does mean that he needs to avoid direct confrontation with competent Duelists in the game, especially long-range specialists, given they can two-shot or even one-shot him.

Hawkeye is a long-range hero you can use to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals. His charged arrows can do massive damage even from longer ranges. If he hits accurate shots, the player can shred Loki's health with absolute ease.

Furthermore, Hawkeye also possesses a one-shot potential, and a carefully placed headshots can easily eliminate him from the battlefield. Furthermore, Hawkeye's ability to deflect attacks is a great way for him to knock off any projectiles shot at him by the antagonist.

3) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While Loki doesn't have the greatest damage output, his main strength lies in the creative use of his abilities, where he can make himself appear in two places. Diverting the attention of his enemies and allowing his allies to strike while they're distracted. As such, having a turret-based character can help your team manage the addition.

Namor is one hero you can use to counter Loki. While his primary attack of throwing his Trident of Neptune can be slow, his Aquatic Dominion ability is the main damage dealer of the character. The autonomous turret can independently hit enemies if they enter his line of sight, making for essentially an extra damage dealer in the team if positioned correctly.

4) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The God of Mischief has a good amount of melee-based moves, whether it be the Backstab ability or being able to become invisible on a whim. He also has great damage prowess in close range. As such, choosing a character that is proficient in close-quarters combat can be a great choice to counter Loki.

Iron Fist, keeping in touch with his comic-book counterpart, is one of the best melee heroes you can choose in the game. His Yat Jee Chung Kuen flurry of attacks can provide a massive wallop to any player's health bar while being extremely hard to escape unless Loki has to use his teleport. His K’un-Lun Kick can also be a great ability to close the gap between you and your nemeses.

Iron Fist excels in close-range combat, and as a melee-based attack hero, he can easily shred through Loki without breaking a sweat. His mobility will allow him to push through Loki's boundaries, and absolutely wreak havoc against him. Furthermore, Iron Fist can also use his chain attacks to blast through all his clones until he stumbles upon the real character.

He is undoubtedly one of the best heroes to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals.

5) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki's teleport ability can be extremely frustrating, as it essentially works as a get-out-of-jail card if set up beforehand. As such, choosing a superhero character in the hero shooter who has great mobility and agility can be a great option to counter Loki.

Spider-Man has one of the best traversal systems in the Duelist class. His ability to use webbings to swing around the map can be a great ability to get hold of the God of Mischief. Players can then use his Get Over Here! move to instantly close the gap between them, allowing the arachnid-teen to pummel down the Laufeyson.

That's all there is to know about the best heroes to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

