5 best horror games discounted in Steam Summer Sale 2022

The Steam Summer Sale has commenced for the year 2022, and players are flocking left and right to spend their hard-earned money on some of the best deals. The Steam Summer Sale is more like a celebration of video games for players around the globe, allowing them to get their hands on some of the biggest titles at jaw-droppingly low prices.

This year's Steam Summer Sale features a number of games from different genres available at staggering discounts. Horror titles are not far behind, with some of the best games in the genre being offered at a discounted price. Here are the five best horror games that players should not miss out on during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

Five amazing horror games that players should definitely check out during the Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Resident Evil Village - 50% off

The Resident Evil games are some of the very first horror video game titles. With a tense atmosphere, intimidating enemies, and restricted player movement, these games were some of the finest examples of horror media.

Although the series fumbled a bit with the action-heavy Resident Evil 6, Capcom was quick to return to Resident Evil's horror roots with Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Resident Evil Village is the sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7, continuing the story of Ethan Winters as he yet again ventures into unknown territory in search of his daughter, Rose.

Resident Evil Village retains the first-person perspective of the previous game, with improved combat and exploration. The game is one of the best action-horror games, with some really tense and scary moments that are bound to chill players to the bone. The game is currently discounted at 50% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) The Evil Within 2 - 80% off

Coming from developer TangoGameworks, with direction from the father of survival horror, Shinji Mikami himself, The Evil Within 2 is a massive improvement over its predecessor and a great survival horror experience in general.

The Evil Within 2 is a third-person horror game with survival elements. The game is set in Union, a crumbling city that is based on the combined consciousness of various hosts connected to the STEM system.

Players take on the role of Sebastian Castellanos from the previous game as he gets hooked up to the STEM system to get to Union and find his presumed dead daughter, Lily.

The game heavily leans on the psychological aspects of horror, including gruesome imagery and instances of body horror. It also features a robust stealth and combat system, with various firearms and tools at the players' disposal. The Evil Within 2 is a massive improvement over the original game with vastly improved combat and general gameplay. It also features a much more cohesive story.

The Evil Within 2 is on offer at an 80% discount during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, making it the perfect survival horror game for fans of the genre.

3) Dead Space 2 - 75% off

Dead Space is an iconic horror franchise from the now-defunct development studio Visceral Games. Dead Space games can essentially be boiled down to being Resident Evil but in space. With gruesome and terrifying creatures and a tense atmosphere, these games are some of the best the horror genre has ever produced.

Dead Space 2 follows the story of scientist and engineer Isaac Clarke, who is stranded aboard a desolate space station with most of the crew either dead or turned into undead creatures called Necromorphs. Suffering from dementia and violent hallucinations, Isaac must find his way out of the space station and try to piece together his memories.

The game is played in a third-person perspective through a linear narrative that is divided into fifteen different chapters. Players are given various tools and craftable weapons to face the many terrifying monstrosities on the space station.

The Dead Space games are known for their visceral combat, where players can target individual body parts of their enemies to dismember and immobilize them, making them easier to kill.

With a narrative filled with mystique and a visceral combat system, Dead Space 2 is one of the best horror titles players should not miss out on, especially with a discount of 75% during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

4) Little Nightmares II - 50% off

The Steam Summer Sale also offers some of the very best indie horror tiles on sale. Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmare is quite possibly one of the greatest examples of subtle storytelling and psychological horror in a video game. The game, although at heart a 2D puzzle platformer, is one of the best horror games to date.

Little Nightmares II is more of the same, with some new gameplay elements and an even more terrifying story. The sequel sees players take on the role of Mono, a young boy trapped in a desolate world that is distorted by the humming transmissions from a distant tower, as he tries to escape the many terrifying and twisted residents of the world.

The story also sees the return of Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat who was the protagonist of the original game. Together with Six, Mono and the players must venture through the decrepit world in search of the dark secrets of the signal tower.

Little Nightmares II is a great horror experience, although the game isn't very long, featuring a bite-sized five-hour story. Little Nightmares II is discounted to 50% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, making it a perfect pick for players looking for a small but engaging horror title.

5) Alien: Isolation - 75% off

There are a lot of first-person survival horror titles on sale during the Steam Summer Sale, but none can match the quality and terrifying atmosphere of Alien: Isolation.

Set fifteen years after the events of the original film, the game puts players in the shoes of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, as she tries to piece together the truth behind her mother's disappearance.

Alien: Isolation is a very frightening experience, as players are at all times severely underpowered against the benevolent Xenomorph that roams around the Sevastopol space station.

Players are tasked with completing multiple objectives around the space station in order to survive and uncover the mysteries of Sevastopol, all while the Xenomorph tries to track and hunt them down.

With Alien: Isolation being discounted to 75% of its original price, this is one horror title that fans of the genre definitely should not miss out on.

