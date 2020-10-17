The GTA games are one of the greatest action-adventure, open-world video games in existence. These titles are so popular that it triggered game creators around the world to be inspired by its gameplay mechanics.

Needless to say, many Indian developers have tried to give an Indian touch to the American made Rockstar classics. So, if you want to add Bollywood flavour to GTA and see how it pans out, you can download the following games from the Google Play Store.

5 Best Indian games like GTA on Google Play Store

These are five of the best Indian games like GTA that you can download from Google Play Store:

1. Bhai The Gangster

This game is about ‘Bhai’ (roughly translates to gangster in Hindi), who is on a quest to take revenge on his girlfriend’s killer. If you want to experience the GTA games, but with an Indian backdrop, this title is for you.

The Bhojpuri style language used in the game, along with the characters, will surely entertain you. To add more Bollywood drama to the mix, the game creators ensured that there are Indian Auto missions that you can indulge in.

Download it from here.

2. Arjun Bhai: The Gangster Vengeance

This title is an open-world title like the games in the GTA franchise. The story is about Arjun, who is sacrificing and struggling to reach to the top of the gangster world.

The game will provide you with certain gear and accessories, with which you can customize your character as you deem fit. You can choose to roam around the city in either first-person or third-person mode as well.

Download it from here.

3. Sarkar Infinite

This game is based on the Tamil movie, Sarkar, so you can be assured that Sarkar Infinite will give you the chance to perform crazy stunts. After all, crazy physics are an integral part of South Indian action movies.

This action and open-world of this 3D action fighting game will surely remind you of the GTA games. The game is all about fighting, where you will be up against thugs that you have to defeat in order to be victorious.

Download it from here.

4. Indian Chor Police

GTA games are all about the lives of gangsters, but this title is about the role of a policeman, whose mission is to prevent crime in the city. So, mentally prepare yourself to reverse your role in this title, for a rather refreshing change.

You will have to fight off multiple robbers with shields, guns and other weapons. The game offers 30 action-packed levels but you will probably not be able to go beyond the fourth level due to some issues which the makers have not resolved till now.

Download it from here.

5. Bhai The Gunda

This game has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store and will take up less than 50 MB of space in your Android device. This title is also an open-world game like the GTA titles.

Bhai The Gunda will give you the opportunity to fight gangsters in the city of Mumbai. From racing to indulging in gang wars, there are 30 levels with unique missions that you can complete in this game.

Download it from here.