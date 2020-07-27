5 best offline games coming out in 2020

Despite the perennial conversation of single-player games being a dying breed, the most successful games and critical darlings have been single-player games.

2018 was quite possibly the single strongest year for single-player games, with back-to-back hits such as Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2.

2019 followed it up with similarly great games such as Death Stranding, Devil May Cry and Sekiro. 2020 has also gotten off to a great start, and as we reach the midway mark, there are plenty of single-player games in contention for Game of The Year.

However, that is not all, as 2020 still has many great single-player titles on the way. Here we take a look at the most anticipated single-player games of 2020.

Five best offline games coming out in 2020

Honourable Mentions:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (TBA)

Halo Infinite (TBA)

Diablo 4 (TBA)

Godfall (TBA)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (17 Nov 2020)

1) Mafia: The Definitive Edition

Not just a Remaster with updated graphics and textures, Mafia: The Definitive Edition has been built from the ground up. With each asset and texture being built from scratch, and even adding new cutscenes and story elements, Mafia: The Definitive Editon is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The game looks to overhaul the gameplay of Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven as well, and will transport the players back to the game they fell in love with nearly two decades ago.

2) Marvel's Avengers

Although the game hasn't been able to generate the kind of hype a Marvel property should have, it still looks interesting enough for players to have their interest piqued.

After the success of Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4, it only made sense for more Marvel properties to make their way over to gaming as well. Although it hasn't been confirmed and perhaps this could be the start of a Marvel Gaming Universe as well.

3) Star Wars: Squadrons

While the Star Wars Battlefront franchise hasn't had the best of reputations in the gaming community, that is nowhere related to the games themselves, but rather the presence of pay-to-win microtransactions.

However, completely detached from the gameplay of Battlefront, Star Wars Squadrons brings space dogfights back to gaming. Fans are excited to jump into their favourite Starfighters and take the stage in the single-player campaign or online multiplayer.

With the recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order receiving favourable reviews across the board, things are looking good for Star Wars games.

4) Watch Dogs: Legion

Perhaps Ubisoft's most innovative intriguing game concepts in years, Watch Dogs: Legion attempts to innovate in the somewhat stagnant Ubisoft open-world field.

The game boasts of the unique feature to be able to recruit and control any NPC in the game-world, including the infamous Granny from the Gameplay Trailer. Even featuring a permadeath system, it looks like Ubisoft are attempting to move a step forward in terms of gameplay and innovation.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

There is no other game that has grabbed as many headlines and captured the imagination of the gaming community more than Cyberpunk 2077.

The next release from the famous Polish developers - CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is already shaping up to be the biggest game of 2020. Featuring the usual level of detail expected of CDPR, Cyberpunk 2077 has even taken the help of Keanu Reaves as a prominent character in the game called Johnny Silverhand.