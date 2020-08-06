5 best offline games like GTA for Android

Mobile gaming accounts for a huge chunk of the gaming industry. So it’s not shocking that the Android versions of GTA games are extremely popular amongst users.

GTA is just as fun on Android, but with surprisingly better graphics and controls. However, if you want to try a few offline games like GTA on Android, then you can take a look at these five games instead.

Five best offline games like GTA for Android

Crime Wars S. Andreas

Crime Wars S. Andreas (Image credits: APKPure.com)

A game that resembles GTA San Andreas quite a lot, Crime Wars S. Andreas, has an intricate plot that revolves around gang violence and taking over the city by defeating other gangs. With the same kind of an open-world as in GTA, the game allows players to explore, steal, kill, and frolic to their heart’s content.

City Gangster

City Gangster (Image credits: APKPure.com)

City Gangster is another game that seeks to emulate the gameplay of GTA. In the same familiar style, the player starts City Gangster as the newcomer Ken that must now become a part of an ongoing gang war, and rise through the ranks.

Of course, what GTA-like game could be complete without tons of weapons and cars to commandeer?

Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

Super Miami Girl (Image credits: APKPure.com)

The player embodies a female cop in the city of Miami in this offline Android game that feels very similar to GTA. But instead of playing as a gangster, you now have to catch them with the help of your trusted dogs.

Sporting a vibrant open-world, the game allows the player to explore and play with a choice of weapons.

Gangstar Vegas

Gangstar Vegas (Image credits: AppsAPK)

Gangstar Vegas is perhaps one of the best Android games that have cloned GTA. With pretty decent 3D graphics and an immersive open-world theme, Gangstar Vegas is a game that focuses on robberies, gang wars, cars, and crime.

The game is definitely worth a try if you are looking to feel the GTA vibe on an Android game that’s both free and offline.

Max Payne

Max Payne (Image credits: MobyGames)

Max Payne is another exemplary video game created by Rockstar Games, the brains behind GTA. Max Payne, which has been ported to the Android platform, will keep reminding you of GTA with the kind of tone and themes depicted in its gameplay.

Max, a fugitive cop on the hunt for his family’s killers, has a war ahead of him, and it’s the responsibility of the player to make sure he wins it.