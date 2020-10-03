5 best offline games like GTA for Android under 200 MB

The Grand Theft Auto series is a set of action-adventure games which give its players a massive open-world to explore. There are currently five GTA games available for Android phones, all of which can easily be purchased from the Google Play Store.

If you do not have enough storage space in your phone to download them though, you can opt for these alternatives, which all have low-device requirements. The following titles can also be played offline too, just like the GTA games.

Best offline games like GTA for Android under 200 MB

These are five of the best games like GTA for Android under 200 MB:

1. Super Crime Steel War Hero Iron Flying Mech Robot

Image: pacogames.com

You will essentially be playing the role of a superhero in this game. Unlike the GTA titles GTA titles, this game will provides anti-criminal adventures for you to be a part of.

It is similar to the GTA series when it comes to array of vehicles that it offers. With stunning graphics, this title will also ensure that you have the necessary weapons required to kill your enemies.

Size: 125 MB

Download it from here.

2. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image: Google Play

This title offers you four gangster modes that you can choose from. It resembles the GTA games so much that even the poster is almost identical.

You can drive around in cars and complete the exciting missions that this title has to offer. There is also an exciting challenge mode, where there you have to cross 10 levels of varying difficulty!

Size: 122 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand Gangster Miami City Auto Theft

Image: APKPure.com

This title has got over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which means that you can have faith it will be good. In this game, you will be a on the correct side of the law, as your main focus will be to free Miami city from the criminals.

Like the GTA games, this title also has many missions that you can complete. When you are tired of fulfilling missions, you can explore the open-world that the game has to offer.

Size: 71 MB

Download it from here.

4. Gangster Survival 3D – Crime City 2019

Image: APKPure.com

In order to win, your primary goal in in this title, is to avoid getting arrested by the cops at all costs. Looking for gangster missions? This game has a plethora that you can complete.

Like the GTA series, this game also gives you an open-world environment to explore. This title too, has fancy cars and realistic weapons that you can use in order to complete your missions.

Size: 59 MB

Download it from here.

5. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image: Google Play

This game is all about the street crimes which takes place in Sin City. You can take part in illegal races with cops chasing you, and steal cars - both of which will surely remind you of the GTA games.

This title offers 6 motor vehicle theft missions that will have ensure that you have an exciting experience. The game also has intuitive touch controls which will make the experience that much more enjoyable.

Size: 22 MB

Download it from here.