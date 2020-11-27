For better or for worse, the GTA franchise has been has been somewhat synonymous with the open-world genre seeing as they ushered in the era of 3D open-world games. Over the years, the genre has evolved into what is perhaps the most successful genre of video games today and has been the subject of much discussion.

Most AAA studios now prefer moving towards developing an open-world title, for it almost guarantees eyes on the product and stands a better chance of being a success. However, the catch is, it will be going up against juggernauts of the industry such as GTA and Assassin's Creed.

Therefore, many great video games that would've done splendidly well, if not for the market being saturated with open-world titles, get swept under the rug. Here we take a look at some great open-world titles that deserve more attention.

5 best open-world games like GTA 5 that deserve more attention

5) The Saboteur

The Saboteur is quite the anomaly as it has seemingly every aspect of what makes an open-world game exciting. Historical setting? Check. Decent Combat? Check. Unique art-style and originality? Check.

If the game had all of those qualities along with a decently paced story, what went wrong? Simply put, the game came out just a year removed from GTA IV and in the middle of giants like Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Therefore, another WWII shooter with some semblance of an open-world structure didn't exactly turn heads, and it quietly faded into obscurity. Regardless of the game's financial success, it was received positively by the critics and will forever be remembered as one of the most underrated titles of all-time.

4) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided opted to take a different approach to the open-world than the type seen in the GTA games or any Ubisoft open-world title. Instead, the game excels by giving players a smaller playground to work with but then filling it with exciting content through and through.

The options and approaches the player can take in each situation are endless. Depending upon how the player chooses to craft their character and their skill-set, Adam Jensen can be a one-man killing machine or a stealthy pacifist.

It really cannot be understated how well-built and rewarding the open-world feels virtually every second the player is in the game. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided suffered from a lack of sufficient time in production.

It still remains a huge "what could have been" for fans around the world if only the game was allowed the property time in development.

3) Dying Light

Zombies, open-world, and a day-night cycle that actually affects gameplay? Perhaps, this is the 28 Days Later game adaptation fans have wanted for years. Dying Light is perhaps one of the most criminally overlooked games of the past decade but has now found solid footing in the gaming industry.

The game's focus on parkour traversal and a solid survival gameplay loop makes this title a must-have for fans of all things undead and open-world. The game is an excellent blend of storytelling and gameplay, even if the story is a bit routine and cliched.

The focus remains solely on the fantastic gameplay that takes full advantage of a day-night cycle to great effect.

2) Batman: Arkham Origins

While Rocksteady worked on a sequel to Arkham City, WB Montreal was handed the reins to head development on a Batman Arkham prequel. The result was perhaps the most overlooked piece of Batman lore that might actually be one of the best stories in the superhero's storied library.

The gameplay remains identical to the rest of the Arkham series, with a few necessary tweaks in a couple of places. The story takes center stage in Arkham Origins and hits a home run with each twist and turn it chooses to take.

The story follows Bruce, who is still coming to terms with what being Batman means, as the Caped Crusader is still a myth in Gotham. On Christmas Eve, The Dark Knight must go up against six of his deadliest foes, and he has one night to take them all down.

The game hits several high points throughout its course, and even with all its faults, it's still one of the better open-world games one can play.

1) Mad Max

If Mad Max: Fury Road was the introduction to the absolutely masterful work of George Miller and the Mad Max franchise for a younger cinema audience, then Mad Max, the video game, will surely make fans out of young gamers as well.

The video game is set in the same dystopian universe of Mad Max, without actually being an adaptation of one particular movie. Instead, the game chooses to tell a wholly original story that sees Max go up against a powerful, villainous foe, who quite literally has an ax to grind (lodged in his head).

The game is packed with visceral action, as one has to expect of anything with the Mad Max brand. The game doesn't just grow on the player; it bursts out of the screen and pulls them right in with its brilliant gameplay loop and a solid sound mix that never fails to impress.

Mad Max is an excellent open-world title that is now even considered canon by George Miller in the Mad Max universe.