The GTA video game series has inspired many similar titles over the years, and is popular for offering its players a massive explorable open-world. GTA 5 has the biggest map in the GTA franchise, and allows its players to engage in a lot of diverse activities.

It is quite sad that GTA 5 is not one of the games Rockstar has ported to the mobile platform. So, even though you cannot enjoy GTA 5 on your phone, here are some similar open-world games that you can consider as alternatives.

5 best open-world games like GTA 5 on the Google Play Store

These are the five best open-world games like GTA 5 available for download on the Google Play Store:

1. Gangster City – Open World Shooting Game 3D

Image Credits: APKPure.com

With a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store, this game is appreciated for its solid graphics. Gangster City allows you to steal vehicles, which will surely remind you of GTA 5.

There are many explosives and weapons that the game provides in order to help you complete missions. The title will take up less than 50 MB on your Android device, but offers over 30 missions.

Download it from here.

2. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The Gangstar series has always been a close competitor of the GTA games on the handheld platform. Like GTA 5, this game will give you the opportunity to explore the large open-world it offers.

In this title, you can be a part of the gangs who rule the streets. Go ahead and explore the nooks and crannies of a darker version of New Orleans, all the while completing different missions.

Download it from here.

3. Miami Criminal Life In Open World

Image Credits: APKPure.com

As the name suggests, you will have to lead the life of a criminal in the city of Miami. If you want to explore the city of Miami, you can do so with this game.

Advertisement

This title provides an open-world experience like GTA 5, and also offers you weapons and vehicles that help you complete various exciting missions. The game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Dude Theft War: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image Credits: Google Play

If you are into pixelated, Minecraft-style graphics, you should definitely give this game a go. Like GTA 5, this sand-box game also gives you many reasons to explore the map that it offers.

The gameplay is simple and engaging, but is not nearly as dark and gory as GTA 5. This title allows you to engage in gang wars and shoot your enemies without any restrictions.

Download it from here.

5. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image Credits: TestedNews

Advertisement

Like GTA 5, this title is also an open-world game. The map, which is 10 square kilometers in area, is nowhere close to the one offered by GTA 5, but is decent when compared to other mobile games.

This Android game allows you to cruise around in over 40 types of cars. With a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store, this title is also appreciated for its vehicular physics.

Download it from here.