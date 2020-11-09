5 best open-world games like GTA 5 but with low-system requirements

Gamers are particularly attached to the hardware they own, and the laptop or desktop they owned as teenagers might be much too difficult to part ways with. Does that mean gamers must eventually trade in their older PCs in place of a shiny new laptop?

Not necessarily, as through services like Steam, getting their hands on older games for aging PCs is now easier than ever. Therefore, gamers can now fire up their old systems and still enjoy open-world titles of yesteryear.

These are some of the best open-world offerings that players might have missed when they first came out.

Five most suitable open-world games with low-system specs

1) Far Cry 2

Make no mistake about it, this isn't the Far Cry game you've come to know and love in 2020. Instead, it is this title in its most raw, authentic, and bone-crushingly difficult form.

Gone are the god-like mini maps, replaced by an actual in-game physical arena that the character must refer to for directions. Also gone are the seemingly always-reliable assault weaponry, as guns will realistically jam from time to time and leave players utterly vulnerable in the middle of a firefight.

To many, this is how Far Cry was always meant to be, and it is hard to deny that this game is quite brilliant. It pulls absolutely no punches and puts the player right into the thick of things from the get-go, which is how every open-world shooter with the Far Cry brand name attached to it should be.

2) Fallout: New Vegas

To many, Fallout: New Vegas was the title with which the franchise peaked, and it has been attempting to crawl its way back to the summit ever since. That is a reasonable line of thought, as New Vegas is an undeniably genius game that never fails to impress players.

Fallout: New Vegas presents an extremely well-crafted RPG experience that always keeps the gamers on their toes. Inventory Management is still kept to a decently approachable level, and how players can approach gameplay and combat remains as freeing as ever.

Fallout: New Vegas was one of the most demanding games of 2010 but should run without much issue on low-end PCs today.

3) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Keeping in line with brilliant first-person open-world games of their times, few RPGs have ever come close to matching the level of quality of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

This game maintains a lot of relevancy in modern times through timeless memes and countless references to its NPC dialogue. Before Skyrim, Oblivion came along and shook everything up, and was the gold standard for RPGs in the games industry.

It is a must-have for RPG fans, yet it is just as accessible to supporters of first-person action games in general.

4) The Saboteur

The Saboteur is one of the lesser-known open-world games published by EA, yet it might just be one of the best of its time, and one that deserved more attention than it got on release.

Featuring a skeletal story at best, the real winner of this game comes in the form of its brilliant open-world gameplay and use of color. It tasks the player to liberate areas of Paris that are under Nazi occupation. Each liberated area is in full color, while the areas under occupation are in black-and-white, which makes for some genuinely inspired gameplay moments.

The Saboteur might not be a masterpiece, but it is a quality open-world title that players shouldn't miss out on.

5) Just Cause 2

If one is looking to cause the most amount of explosions possible in the shortest amount of time, then Just Cause 2 is the game. It is the video game equivalent of what would happen if Robert Rodriguez and Michael Bay would join forces.

Just Cause 2 is the absolute epitome of escapist fun and represents some of the best aspects of the open-world genre. This title is the result of truly inspired game design and exceptionally well-done combat and traversal mechanics.

Players must honestly give Just Cause a shot in case they haven't so far.