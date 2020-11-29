5 best open-world games like GTA 5 but with superior graphics

The open-world genre of games, as made popular by the GTA franchise, is beloved for a lot many reasons, including but not restricted to graphics.

Among all the other things involved with making an open-world game feel authentic and immersive, the graphics play a huge part.

The game world needs to not only feel lived in but be interesting enough visually in order to capture the player's attention from the start and never let go. A lot of games have succeeded in doing so since GTA V, which is a major landmark in terms of graphical quality.

In this article, we take a look at some other open-world titles with graphics superior to that of GTA V.

5 games like GTA 5 but with superior graphics

1) Watch Dogs 2

The Watch Dogs franchise seems to have been the one that was destined to become a cautionary tale for Ubisoft after a massive controversy surrounding a graphical downgrade after an E3 presentation for the original game in the series.

However, the sequel would turn things around with a great gameplay loop backed by solid visuals and a major leap from the original in terms of graphics. The game was a significant improvement all around with a more relaxed and lighter tone as well as gameplay that encouraged experimentation and felt less restrictive.

Advertisement

Watch Dogs 2 is far from a perfect game but it does come with plenty of great value that is sure to keep players engaged for hours on end and hacking away.

2) Mafia: The Definitive Edition

The Mafia franchise seems to have exhausted itself, with the third game being one of the most ambitious in the series with the incorporation of a full-fledged open-world map. The game did feel a bit repetitive and removed from the identity of the series till that point with its action-heavy albeit tiresome gameplay loop.

This is why Mafia: The Definitive Edition, which is a remake of the original, has all the modern AAA bells and whistles in terms of graphics. There is no doubt that the game is incredible in terms of visuals and one of the best games to test out new hardware.

The game may not have an expansive open-world like the Los Santos, yet it rarely ever fails to immerse the player in the game world. Mafia: The Definitive Edition is definitely one of the best titles of 2020 and deserves a place in history as one of the best remakes of all-time.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 might just be the best-looking game Rockstar has ever made, and quite possibly one of the greatest ever stories told in gaming. The game manages to strike a delicate balance between gameplay, survival mechanics, and a narrative focus while also being visually striking at all times.

From the weather effects to the immaculate world design, incredible attention to detail prevails once again in Rockstar's magnum opus. Regardless of the time of day or scenery, Red Dead Redemption 2 is chock-full of moments that will leave jaws hanging on the floor due to their sheer visual flair.

The game pushes the current-gen hardware to its absolute limit when it comes to graphical output, and it shows in moment-to-moment gameplay and cutscenes.

4) Yakuza 0

The Yakuza franchise has made a name for itself by telling brilliantly captivating and dramatic stories that will leave players wanting for more. No other franchise in history has been able to balance the truly ridiculous and dramatic as well as the Yakuza series has.

Advertisement

The game might not contain the best character models, textures, or even brilliant weather effects, but its visual flair comes through its vibrant and creative art style. The game isn't obsessed with photo-realism as much as it is with an art style that looks unique and gives the series an identity of its own.

Fans of anime and manga will find themselves in awe of the absolutely brilliant cutscenes that truly lend more to the game experience than just padding for the plot to be driven forward.

5) Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Ghost Recon: Wildlands is a ways away from being a perfect game with its somewhat wonky vehicle controls and bizarre AI mechanics. What is less talked about is the game's massive open-world of the entire country of Bolivia and its painstakingly wonderful rendition.

The map size is nothing short of breathtaking, as it combines all sorts of topographical diversity to create a consistently impressive game world. From snow-capped mountains to dirt-roads along cliffs, there is a lot to be appreciated visually about Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

The game works incredibly well as a co-op shooter and is definitely to be played with friends. Ghost Recon: Wildlands is a decent enough title if one is looking to play a stealth-action shooter with a focus on co-op.