5 best open-world games like GTA for Android

The GTA franchise is famous for the vast open-world that each title offers to you. This ensures that you have a fun time completing various action-centric missions alongside exploring the map.

Presently, you can download five GTA titles on your smartphone. But if you have already completed these and are looking for more open-world offerings of similar nature, you have come to the right place.

Five best open-world games like GTA for Android

These are some of the best such games that you can try:

1. Miami Criminal Life In Open World

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store, so you can expect it to be good. Through Miami Criminal Life, you can lead the life of a criminal in the city of Miami.

The name already suggests that it is an open-world game. Like the GTA series, this title will also offer you weapons and vehicles that you can use to complete exciting missions.

Download it from here.

2. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image Credits: Google Play

Like the GTA offerings, this is also an open-world game. You can explore the city as and when you want, as MadOut2 offers a map that is sprawled over 10 square kilometres.

The GTA series receive appreciation for its range of cars, and this title offers over 40 types of vehicles that you can cruise around in. It is also appreciated for its car physics.

Download it from here.

3. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The Gangstar series has always been a close competitor of the GTA franchise, and this title is about the lifestyle of packs who rule the streets. You will also get a chance to encounter many shady cops who will surely remind you of the GTA games.

Gangstar New Orleans also gives you a chance to explore the open-world offered. Due to this, you can explore the nooks and corners of the dark side of New Orleans, while completing different missions.

Download it from here.

4. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image Credits: Gangstar (YouTube)

This is another title from the Gangstar series, and the best part about it is that it can also be played offline. Like the other games in the franchise, it also offers an exciting open world.

Gangstar Vegas offers over 80 action-oriented missions that you will enjoy completing. Moreover, this title has many vehicles like muscle cars, armoured tanks, hoverbikes, etc., that will certainly help you complete missions.

Download it from here.

5. Gangster City – Open World Shooting Game 3D

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game is appreciated for its good graphics and has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store. Moreover, Gangster City takes up only a meagre 39 MB on your smartphone, so you can surely try it out for fun.

In this title, you can steal vehicles like you did in the GTA games. It also offers explosives and weapons necessary to complete over 30 missions.

Download it from here.