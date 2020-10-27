Like all the GTA franchise games, GTA: Vice City has been appreciated for the open-world it offers. GTA: Vice City is the tenth installment of the GTA series, which offers exciting missions and side activities to enjoy.

Due to the popularity of the game series, Rockstar Games has ported some of the best GTA titles to the mobile gaming platforms. If you are interested in playing more open-world games like GTA: Vice City on your Android device, check the list below.

5 best open-world games like GTA: Vice City for Android devices

These are the five best open-world Android games like GTA: Vice City:

1. Grand Miami Vice Town Crime Simulator 2020

In this title, you will have to establish your dominance over the other gangsters and rule the city. Grand Miami Vice Town Crime Simulator 2020 gives you the chance to explore the city of Miami.

You can access various sports cars that you can cruise around in, like you did in GTA: Vice City. The title also offers exciting missions that you will have to complete to move ahead in the game.

2. Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Since this game is based in Miami and San Andreas, you will get both GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas vibes. This title has an excellent rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Side activities, such as flying helicopters, driving various vehicles, etc., are as exciting as the main missions. If you ever get tired of completing missions, you can wander around in the open-world of the game.

3. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

This list is incomplete without a title from the Gangstar series. The Gangstar games share many attributes with the GTA games, which are also famous for their open-world.

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime offers over 80 action-packed missions, which you will have a fun time completing. From armored tanks to muscle cars, this game has a wide range of vehicles that will remind you of GTA: Vice City.

4. Miami crime simulator

From the posters to the ambiance, this game is a GTA: Vice City clone in almost every aspect. You will have to use the weapons and vehicles provided by the title to fulfill various missions.

If you are in the mood for earning the big bucks, ensure that you complete the missions successfully, for which you will be paid in the form of coins. This game has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store and can also be played offline.

5. Vegas Crime Simulator

If you are bored of playing the traditional action-adventure games, this game will be a refreshing change. Why? This game incorporates superhero elements in its gameplay, which makes it even more entertaining.

You will be able to destroy your enemies even more quickly as you will have the ability to climb and fly. The open-world and the variety of cars in this game will surely remind you of GTA: Vice City.

