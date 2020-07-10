5 of the best open-world games for low-end PCs

Open-world games are undoubtedly the most popular genre of gaming today.

We list out the best five open-world games that you can play on low-end PCs.

Gaming hardware such as GPUs and RAM can be extremely hard to come by, as they have only gotten more expensive over the years, which makes it that much more difficult to play the latest games.

Open-world games, over the years, have become the most-popular genre in gaming. Most games that come out today try and incorporate some level of an open world to attract a larger number of players.

Even linear games like Uncharted and The Last of Us have included semi open-world areas to appeal to a larger fanbase.

However, the latest releases can be hard to run on low-end PCs, and hence, these are the best five open-world games that can run on such systems.

Top 5 open-world games for low-end PCs

5) Total Overdose

A game that isn't talked about much today, Total Overdose is an absolute blast and endlessly fun to play. Including some of the flashiest gunplay in any open-world game, the core gameplay loop of Total Overdose can never get tiring for a player.

Total Overdose is a perfect open-world game to pick in case you happen to have an old laptop or desktop lying around, and are looking for games to play.

4) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls series is one of the best western RPGs that exist today. With fans waiting eagerly for Elder Scrolls VI to be unveiled, this might be the perfect time to play the older titles.

Oblivion is simply one of the greatest RPGs ever made, and is remembered fondly by fans. If you missed this game back when it came out, then you owe it to yourself to play this open-world game at least once.

3) Far Cry 2

Youngers players might not remember a Far Cry game before the iconic Far Cry 3, but the sequel is what made the gaming world take notice of the franchise. Perhaps the game with the most in-depth gameplay experience in all of Far Cry, it features a sparse story but an endlessly enjoyable gameplay loop.

It is arguably the most-realistic Far Cry game in the series as well, with guns jamming from time to time, dry grass catching fire and the need for regular malaria shots. Far Cry 2 is unforgiving, and by far the most-challenging game in the franchise.

2) Mafia

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven is one of the most-uniquely successful games of all time. Illusion Softworks had a clear vision for the game; they did not focus on creating a large expansive open-world like GTA, but focused on a great narrative.

One of the first games to truly embrace the narrative in an open-world game, Mafia has one of the most-entertaining stories, and is quite fun to play. Gameplay mechanics work thematically with the story to provide one of the best games of its time.

1) GTA San Andreas

There is simply no argument that the GTA franchise is at the absolute pinnacle of open-world games. Despite its age, GTA San Andreas is still one of the best open-world games you can play.

A lighthearted adventure game that takes you from gang warfare to government conspiracies, there is something for everyone in GTA San Andreas.