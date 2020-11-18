Rockstar Games has experimented with multiple endings before, famously in GTA IV, but it is far from the only game to have ever included many endings. It is very typical of RPGs like the Elder Scrolls series to have several endings as it is a staple of the genre.

However, more games have been looking to include multiple endings to increase the replay value of the games as it provides a great incentive for the player. This way, players can make different choices leading up to the finale in order to see a completely different set of events.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best open-world games that have more than one ending.

5 best open-world games with multiple endings like GTA V

Note: No spoilers!

5) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most interesting titles of 2020, with it wearing its Kurosawa inspiration on its sleeve and focusing on cinematic gameplay. The result was one of the most visually impressive PS4 games of the generation and told one heck of a story that captivated the fanbase.

The game follows the story of Jin Sakai as he struggles to take back his land from Mongol invaders while also attempting to cling to his eroding sense of honor. The story offers two endings that differ from each other in several ways and can put the game in a whole different light.

Advertisement

The game manages to provide a fantastic climax to Jin's story in a way that fits the narrative theme perfectly, and both endings feel equally good and riveting.

4) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Ubisoft's foray into the RPG genre saw them embracing the opportunity that is afforded in an RPG title. The game essentially has an extremely fleshed-out choice system that forces players to make tough calls that will have a lasting impact on the story.

Main characters and allies can fall to the sword should the player make a reckless choice in the heat of the moment, making for some truly tense situations. There are a lot of endings for Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, and each one differs vastly from the other.

The endings are all unique in the way that they are affected by individual choices the player makes throughout the campaign. Playing as either Kassandra or Alexios in the start also has a lasting impact on the story that changes things up in a major way.

3) Mass Effect 2

Advertisement

The Mass Effect trilogy will forever remain some of the best action/adventure RPGs in the history of games, and the sequel to the original will always be a favorite of the fandom.

Mass Effect 2 reaches incredible heights in terms of both spectacle and emotion as players become fully invested in Sheperd's story as well as the relationships they have with their crewmates. Each decision counts in the game as players will need to make the right call in the face of grave opposition, and in true RPG fashion, not even main characters are protected by plot armor.

The game does an incredible job of relaying to the players that the stakes are always high, and each decision builds up to a different conclusion. Mass Effect 2 is one of the best games of all-time, and players who missed out on it when it came should surely give it a try in 2020.

2) Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II might just be one of the best stories told in gaming history and hits all the right emotional high-points players have now come to expect from the franchise.

If the first game's ending was an emotional gut-punch, then the sequel/prequel trumps it times ten and ultimately adds to the tragedy of the first game. Not to spoil anything, but Arthur truly is one of the best-written characters in Rockstar's history to date.

The game has a morality system that fluctuates depending upon the choices the player makes as well as individual actions in the game. The game's ending depends largely on the choices and actions of Arthur and the player, leading to two completely different endings.

Advertisement

No matter the ending, Red Dead Redemption II ends in a way that hits home emotionally.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

There cannot be enough praise directed towards The Witcher 3 as it completely obliterated everything in the genre to set a new bar for the industry. Every RPG that followed attempted to emulate The Witcher 3 in some form to varying degrees of success.

The Witcher 3 has an insane amount of endings that are all vastly different from each other. Seemingly, little actions carried out by the player will have a lasting impact and result in an altogether different ending.

The game can feel a bit daunting at first, but it does a great job of slowly introducing the player to its vast scale rather than overwhelming players right from the start.

Its multiple endings are one of the primary reasons why The Witcher 3 has great replay value.