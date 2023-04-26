5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Reinhardt

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter game that has gained immense popularity among gamers worldwide. The game features an array of unique and powerful heroes, each with its abilities and playstyle.

One of the most challenging characters to counter in the game is Reinhardt, a Tank hero with a massive shield that can absorb an incredible amount of damage. However, several heroes in Overwatch 2 can effectively counter Reinhardt and give your team the upper hand in the game. This article will discuss the five best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Reinhardt.

Sombra, Junkrat, and three more heroes who can counter Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt is a popular hero choice among players due to his tanking abilities and his capacity to protect his team from incoming damage. His shield is particularly challenging to penetrate, and players often struggle to counter him effectively. By utilizing their unique abilities, players can disrupt Reinhardt's movements, disable his shield, and leave him and his team vulnerable to incoming damage.

Countering Reinhardt is crucial to winning matches in Overwatch 2, and the five heroes discussed in this article provide excellent options for doing so.

1) Sombra

Sombra is a versatile hero who can effectively counter Reinhardt. Her ability to hack her opponents' abilities can prove incredibly useful. Hacking Reinhardt's shield will disable it for a short time, leaving him and his team exposed to incoming damage.

Sombra's EMP ultimate ability is also an excellent counter to Reinhardt's ultimate, Earthshatter. Once activated, EMP will disable all of the enemy team's abilities, rendering Reinhardt's Earthshatter useless.

2) Junkrat

Junkrat is another hero that can counter Reinhardt efficiently. His ability to spam grenades can easily penetrate Reinhardt's shield, causing significant damage to Reinhardt and his team. Junkrat's ultimate ability, RIP-Tire, is also an excellent counter to Reinhardt. When activated, Junkrat can steer the tire remotely and deal massive damage to the enemy team, including Reinhardt.

3) Pharah

Pharah is an excellent hero who can use her aerial capabilities to take out Reinhardt and his team with ease. Her rockets can significantly damage Reinhardt's shield and effortlessly eliminate his team. Pharah's ultimate ability, Barrage, is also a great counter to Reinhardt. When activated, she unleashes a barrage of rockets, causing massive damage to the enemy team.

4) Mei

Mei is a hero who can effectively disrupt Reinhardt's movements and abilities. Her freezing ability can slow the Tank's movements, making him vulnerable to her primary fire damage. Mei's ultimate ability, Blizzard, can also trap Reinhardt and his team in a small area, making them easy targets for Mei and her team.

5) Roadhog

Roadhog is a Tank hero that can easily take down Reinhardt and his team. His hook ability can pull Reinhardt out of position, leaving him exposed to incoming damage. His ultimate ability, Whole Hog, is also an excellent counter to Reinhardt. When activated, Roadhog fires massive damage, pushing back Reinhardt and his team and leaving them powerless.

These five characters are the best Overwatch 2 heroes who can counter Reinhardt. Each of them has a unique set of abilities that can disrupt Reinhardt's movements, abilities, and shield, making him and his team helpless against incoming damage.

By utilizing these heroes effectively, you can counter Reinhardt and gain the upper hand in the game. However, it's important to note that teamwork and coordination are crucial in Overwatch 2, and relying solely on one hero to counter Reinhardt may not be enough. As such, it's essential to communicate with your team and work together to take down Reinhardt and his team effectively.

In addition to these Heroes, players can use various strategies to counter Reinhardt. Using high-ground positions can give players a better vantage point when attacking Reinhardt and his team. Additionally, flanking the Tank from behind can catch him off-guard and leave him and his team open to attack from the front.

It's also important to be aware of Reinhardt's weaknesses and strengths. Reinhardt's shield has limited durability, and attacking it with concentrated fire can quickly break it down. Reinhardt's movements are also slow and predictable, making him an easy target for heroes like Sombra and Mei.

