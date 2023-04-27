5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Soldier: 76

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the widely popular first-person shooter Overwatch. This article lists the top five heroes that are best suited to counter Soldier: 76, a highly versatile and robust hero in the game. Soldier: 76 is a damage hero who can fit into most team compositions. He is a hitscan hero, meaning his shots have no travel time and are instantaneous.

Soldier: 76 also has a biotic field ability that can heal himself and his allies within a small area. Additionally, he has a sprint ability that allows him to move quickly and reposition himself.

Soldier: 76 is a popular pick in both casual and competitive play. However, he has his weaknesses in Overwatch 2 and can be countered effectively using certain heroes.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Sombra and other great heroes to counter Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2

1) Genji

Genji is a versatile hero who can excel in both close-range and long-range combat. His mobility and agility make him a great counter to Soldier: 76.

Genji's Deflect ability allows him to reflect Soldier: 76's shots back at him. This makes it difficult for Soldier: 76 to hit him.

Additionally, Genji's Shuriken and Swift Strike abilities can deal significant damage to Soldier: 76 from a distance. His ultimate ability, Dragonblade, can also be used to quickly eliminate Soldier: 76 and any nearby enemies.

2) Pharah

Pharah is a strong counter to Soldier: 76 due to her ability to fly and attack from above. This ability makes it difficult for Soldier: 76 to hit Pharah when she is in the air.

Pharah's Rockets can deal significant damage to Soldier: 76, and her Concussive Blast ability can be used to disrupt his positioning and push him away from his team.

Additionally, Pharah's ultimate ability, Barrage, can be used to finish off Soldier: 76 and any nearby foes.

3) Sombra

Sombra is an Overwatch 2 hero who specializes in disrupting enemy abilities and hacking them. She is a great counter to Soldier: 76's Biotic Field ability, as she can hack it and prevent him from using it.

Sombra's Stealth ability also allows her to approach Soldier: 76 unnoticed and deal significant damage to him. Additionally, her ultimate ability, EMP, can disable all of Soldier: 76's abilities and leave him vulnerable to attacks.

4) Winston

Winston is a tank hero who excels at disrupting enemy positions and diving into the enemy team. He is a strong counter to Soldier: 76 due to his mobility and ability to jump into the backline.

Winston's Tesla Cannon can deal significant damage to Soldier: 76. Additionally, his Barrier Projector can be used to block Soldier: 76's shots and prevent him from dealing damage.

5) Widowmaker

Widowmaker is a sniper hero in Overwatch 2 who can deal significant damage to Soldier: 76 from a distance. Her shots have no damage falloff and can deal critical hits to Soldier: 76's head.

Additionally, Widowmaker's grapple hook ability allows her to quickly reposition herself and avoid Soldier: 76's shots.

Widowmaker's ultimate ability, Infra-Sight, can be used to reveal the enemy team's positions, which can help her team to get a hold of Soldier 76's location and eliminate him.

Genji, Pharah, Sombra, Winston, and Widowmaker are the five Overwatch 2 heroes that can efficiently counter Soldier: 76. By mastering these heroes, players can gain an advantage over their opponents in the game.

It's worth noting that countering a hero like Soldier: 76 is not solely reliant on the player's choice of hero in Overwatch 2. Team coordination, communication, and game sense are equally crucial in countering enemy heroes. Players must work together and communicate effectively to maximize their heroes' abilities and neutralize the enemy team's threats.

In addition to countering enemy heroes, Overwatch 2 players should also focus on playing their chosen hero to the best of their abilities. Each hero has unique abilities and playstyles that require practice and mastery to maximize their effectiveness. By understanding their hero's strengths and weaknesses, players can contribute more effectively to their team's success.

