Knowing the best heroes to duo with Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 15 is going to help you dominate your games. Lifeweaver is a support-class hero, and he is definitely one of the best in his class. Unlike other support heroes whose kits are more catered towards performing offensively, Lifeweaver serves more like a defensive hero. His kit provides him with abilities that not only allow him to heal the team but also allow him to change the course of the match.

Ad

However, alone, Lifeweaver cannot really do much on account of his highly supportive kit. The recent addition of perks in Overwatch 2 Season 15 makes him quite an attractive pick for both quick play and competitive. That said, making individual plays with this hero is not really an option, and hence, we have curated a list of the 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Lifeweaver. Read below to know more.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance with the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Best heroes to duo with Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

1) Kiriko

Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko is one of the best Supports to pair with Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2. Since the latter plays the same role, you will look for the best healer to collaborate with and make sure your teammates survive. While Lifeweaver can heal allies from afar and pull them close to him when they're on the verge of elimination, Kiriko can easily support allies who aren't in Lifeweaver’s vision.

Ad

Additionally, Kiriko can use her Swift Step ability to teleport to an ally in a pinch to make sure they're healthy while engaged in a fight.

2) Zarya

Zarya (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another hero who forms a great duo with Lifeweaver is Zarya. The ability to charge herself and deal ridiculous amounts of damage makes her the ideal hero to pair with this Support unit in Overwatch 2. Since Zarya’s playstyle makes her always stay in a fight, Lifeweaver's abilities work perfectly to assist her while engaged.

Ad

Moreover, if Zarya infiltrates the enemy lines too aggressively, Lifeweaver can use his Life Grip to pull her out of imminent danger to ensure she survives for a long time.

3) Reinhardt

Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another Tank you can pair with Lifeweaver is Reinhardt. His massive shield is perfect for blocking any incoming damage to make sure his allies aren't getting picked off by the opponents. If Reinhardt sustains damage, Lifeweaver can easily heal his injuries, and when he's pushed by the whole team, the Life Grip ability can be super effective in helping Reinhardt escape a tricky situation.

Ad

Additionally, when Reinhardt pushes into the enemy lines and goes out of Lifeweaver’s vision, the latter can use his Petal Platform to launch himself in the air, allowing himself to gain a better view of the map and assist Reinhardt however he can.

4) Venture

Venture (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture is among the best heroes in the DPS role you should pair with Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2. Their playstyle syncs extremely well with the latter and revolves around diving in the middle of enemies. Venture can go underground with the help of their Burrow ability and deal an absurd amount of damage while emerging from the ground. This makes them the perfect DPS hero since Venture is invulnerable when underground and doesn’t require any healing.

Ad

Moreover, Venture can use their Burrow to attack the opponents’ Support units and snag a kill, and Lifeweaver can pull them out of the spot with his abilities.

Check out: 5 best heroes to counter Venture in Overwatch 2

5) Genji

Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another DPS hero who's a perfect pair for Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 is Genji. Since his playstyle also revolves around diving onto the opponents and coming back after scoring a kill, he is one of the best duos for this Support hero. As Genji needs to be engaged in a fight for a decent amount of time to score a kill, Lifeweaver is the perfect Support for him.

Ad

Additionally, Lifeweaver’s ultimate ability, Tree of Life, can be extremely effective when Genji decides to activate his Dragonblade since it provides bursts of healing to any allies in its effective radius.

Read more: 5 best heroes to counter Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

This list is absolutely not exhaustive. Overwatch 2 rewards creativity, and with the introduction of perks, and of course, having access to a roster featuring over 40 heroes in the game, you should definitely experiment with different hero synergies. While we've curated this list to feature the five best heroes in the game that is suited to Lifeweaver's style of gameplay, you can also try out other hero-combos that might yield better results.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best heroes to duo with Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 15. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda. You can also check some of our other guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.