5 of the best PC games that can be played on Android in 2020

Mobile hardware is extremely powerful today, and can support some of the best games that were previously available for PC.

Google Play Store has some of the best AAA games that one can pick for their Android devices.

Rahul Bhushan

Max Payne (picture credits: James Schumacher)

Mobile gaming has indeed come a long way from the days of basic platformers and endless runners. Players can now enjoy large-scale Battle Royales with huge maps simply on their Android or iOS devices.

Mobile gaming is now considered a legitimate handheld gaming device that is capable of running great games. Game publishers have even ported over some of the best games that were previously available on PC to Android/iOS.

These are some of the best PC games that you can now play on your Android smartphone.

5 of the best PC games available on Android

5) Doom and Doom II

Doom is regarded as the game that gave birth to the FPS genre. The 2016 reboot and now the sequel Doom Eternal are considered some of the best first-person shooters of our time.

If players are looking to experience the classic from where it all began, they can hop into the Doomslayer's shoes on their Android devices.

Both Doom and Doom II, and even Doom 3: BFG Edition are available on Google Play Store for Android devices.

4) XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM is one of the best gaming franchises today, an exciting RTS game with turn-based combat that encourages the player to think tactically with every single move.

There are only a few games that are suited for Android devices better than XCOM: Enemy Within as busting out the game to kill time while commuting is sure to be a blast.

The game has been greatly optimized for both Android and iOS devices. It is one of the best games you can pick up for your smartphone.

3) GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Gwent was an extremely enjoyable card mini-game in the Witcher franchise, and quickly became a fan-favourite. So much so that CD Projekt Red released the game as a standalone card game for PC, PS4 and Xbox.

Now, it is also available for Android devices on the Google Play Store. It is an extremely fun card game that pushes the player to get better, as luck plays no part in Gwent.

2) The GTA series

There are multiple entries from the GTA franchise available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Games like GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA III.

The GTA franchise needs little to no introduction as it has been one of the most popular games in the world for a very long time. Players can pick up the games for a reasonable price, and enjoy it while on the go.

1) Max Payne

There are only a handful of games that can match the original Max Payne when it comes to style, art and craftsmanship. Developed by Remedy, Max Payne is still one of the best games you can play in 2020.

The game is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices.