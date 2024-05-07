5 best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards

With Inter dominating the Italian top flight and emerging as the league champions, there has been a lot of discussion around the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards. The Team of the Season promo is in full swing in the world of Ultimate Team, with several leagues already receiving upgraded rosters, and Serie A could be next in line.

While Inter's comfortable cruise to the title will certainly earn them several spots on the TOTS roster, there have been several standout performers who have impressed consistently. Their efforts make them the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards, which would in turn boost their abilities on the virtual pitch by a significant margin.

These are the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards

1) Lautaro Martinez

As the top scorer in the league, it will come as no surprise if Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is amongst the highest-rated players in the Team of the Season roster for the Italian top flight. His goal-scoring contributions make him one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards.

Martinez already possesses multiple special versions in Ultimate Team, including the Team of the Week card and POTM SBC versions. These items have already reached a high overall rating, so his potential TOTS card could rival some of the best strikers in the game with the right stat boosts and PlayStyles.

2) Hakan Calhanoglu

Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has been a major factor behind Inter's success in the league this season. Not only has he been part of their goalscoring efforts, but he has also contributed defensively to help them secure close victories. His overall influence on their style of play makes him one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards.

The midfielder already possesses an incredible Fantasy FC card in Ultimate Team, so his possible TOTS item has the potential to be one of the most complete box-to-box players on the virtual pitch.

3) Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is one of the greatest players in the history of Italian club football, achieving success with Juventus before joining AS Roma last season. The Argentine is back to his usual best with his new club, scoring plenty of goals and providing assists to lead them to victory and help them compete for a top-four finish in the league table.

Similar to Lautaro Martinez, Dybala also has several special cards in Ultimate Team this season. He also has multiple POTM SBC cards and Team of the Week versions, along with a Winter Wildcards variant as well. He is certainly among the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards, especially with how popular he is with Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

4) Dusan Vlahovic

Despite Juventus failing to pose an actual challenge against Inter in the race for the title, they are still in second place as one of the best teams in the competition. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been their main man up front and is the second-highest goalscorer in the league for the current campaign. This makes him one of the best players to deserve EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards.

Vlahovic also has a Player of the Month SBC item this year but is not regarded as a top-tier attacker due to his lack of pace and dribbling abilities. However, with the right upgrades, he has the potential to be an amazing forward in the current meta of the game due to his physicality.

5) Rafael Leao

AC Milan is currently the second-placed team in the league table behind Inter, with Portuguese winger Rafael Leao being one of their star prospects. The youngster has been superb for the club for the past few seasons and has become a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team as well. While Olivier Giroud is their highest scorer, Rafael Leao has provided the most assists, making him one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Serie A cards.

Rafael Leao already has several overpowered cards in Ultimate Team this season, including a Team of the Group Stages item, an RTTF card, a Trailblazers card, and a Serie A POTM SBC item. His Team of the Season item could be one of the best wingers in the game, especially if EA Sports gives him a five-star skill move boost.

