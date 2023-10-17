5 best players in EA FC 24 with the best weak foot

In the world of EA FC 24, each player's performance heavily depends on their in-game attributes, and one of the most crucial factors is the "weak foot" rating. For those inexperienced in the virtual football world, the weak foot refers to a player's ability to shoot, pass, and control the ball using their non-dominant foot. In this article, we'll delve into the top five players in EA FC 24 with exceptional weak foot abilities, showcasing their in-game skills and how they make a difference in your virtual soccer matches.

What is a weak foot in EA FC 24?

A player's weak foot rating determines their versatility and effectiveness in the game. The following list explains how the different star ratings make a difference in the game:

5-star weak foot rating signifies that a player is equally proficient with both feet

4-star rating suggests strong competence with their non-dominant foot

3-star rating means the player can use their weak foot adequately

2-star rating indicates limited ability

1-star rating means the player is predominantly reliant on their strong foot.

Best players in EA FC 24 with the best weak foot

5) Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Star

- 5 Star Preferred Foot - Right

- Right Over All Rating - 89

- 89 Position - LW

- LW Skill Moves - 5 Star

- 5 Star PlayStyle - Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, Trivela

- Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, Trivela PlayStyle Plus - Trickster

Neymar Jr, the Brazilian wizard, is known for his dazzling skills and creativity on the pitch. His 5-star weak foot rating allows him to perform skills and finesse with both feet, creating chaos in the opponent's defense.

His playstyle plus, Trickster, adds another layer of threat to the opponent's defence. His ability to switch between his strong and weak foot gives him a significant advantage when maneuvering through tight spots.

4) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Star

- 5 Star Preferred Foot - Right

- Right Over All Rating - 90

- 90 Position - CM

- CM Skill Moves - 4 Star

- 4 Star PlayStyle - Technical

- Technical PlayStyle Plus - Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Relentless

Aitana Bonmati is another top-rated female player in EA FC 24, and her 5-star weak foot rating is a testament to her all-around skills. She excels with both feet, whether passing, shooting, or dribbling, making her a versatile midfielder capable of making crucial plays under pressure.

3) Harry Kane

Harry Kane in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Star

- 5 Star Preferred Foot - Right

- Right Over All Rating - 90

- 90 Position - ST

- ST Skill Moves - 3 Star

- 3 Star PlayStyle - Long Ball Pass, First Touch, Trivela

- Long Ball Pass, First Touch, Trivela PlayStyle Plus - Incisive Pass

Harry Kane, the English striker, holds a formidable 5-star weak foot rating, making him a potent threat in the attack. Kane can effortlessly create goal-scoring opportunities and execute clinical finishes regardless of the angle with a strong left foot and a competent right foot.

His Playstyle plus, Incisive pass, gives him more potential to create plays. His well-rounded abilities with both feet make him a valuable asset to any EA FC 24 squad.

2) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Star

- 5 Star Preferred Foot - Left

- Left Over All Rating - 91

- 91 Position - CM

- CM Skill Moves - 5 Star

- 5 Star PlayStyle - Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Technical, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Flair

- Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Technical, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Flair PlayStyle Plus - First Touch

Moving to the women's game, we find Alexia Putellas, who boasts a stellar 5-star weak foot. She's a versatile player who can strike the ball with precision from any angle, giving her the edge in one-on-one situations. Her versatility is a game-changer in virtual matches, allowing players to confidently utilize both feet for maximum advantage.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Star

- 5 Star Preferred Foot - Right

- Right Over All Rating - 91

- 91 Position - CM

- CM Skill Moves - 4 Star

- 4 Star PlayStyle - Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Trivela

- Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Trivela PlayStyle Plus - Incisive Pass

The Belgian maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, stands at the top of the list. With a stellar 5-star weak foot rating, he can execute both passes and shots with equal finesse using either foot. This remarkable ability allows him to seamlessly switch directions and provide pinpoint assists with his weaker foot, making him a formidable force in the game.

In EA FC 24, mastering players with exceptional weak foot abilities is a game-changer. The players mentioned in this article showcase the importance of a strong weak foot in enhancing your in-game performance. When choosing your squad, remember the value of players who can confidently use both feet, as it can make the difference between a win and a loss in the virtual soccer world.