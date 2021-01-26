A Nuzlocke challenge can be a perfect way to spice up a Pokemon game.

The term 'Nuzlocke' is a fan-made way of making a Pokemon game more difficult by adding a few rules. These rules are typically, when a Pokemon faints it is considered dead and must be released or put in the box permanently, the player must catch the first Pokemon on each route and only that one on each route. So without further ado, here are the best Pokemon to use in a Nuzlocke in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 best Pokemon to use in a Sword and Shield Nuzlocke

#5 - Corviknight

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This route one bird becomes an absolute tank once fully evolved. Corviknight has great defensive stats that allow it to stay alive for a while in a Nuzlocke.

Corviknight has a bunch of useful set up moves like Iron Defense and Bulk Up that allow it to sweep through entire teams alone. Being weak to only two types is a huge plus as well since it's fairly easy to not lose this Pokemon.

#4 - Obstagoon

Image via Knowyourmeme.com

This Dark/Normal Pokemon can be a rockstar on any Nuzlocke team. If it can stay away from Fighting-type attacks it can stay alive pretty long with solid natural bulk, while dishing out huge damage to opposing Pokemon.

Obstagoon's signature move Obstruct acts as Protect while lowering Physical Pokemon's defense stat making it easy to pick off Pokemon. Obstruct in tandem with it's power boosting abilities make it hit really hard.

#3 - Blissey

Image via Bulbapedia

Blissey is a strong Pokemon for a Nuzlocke challenge no matter what game. This pink fluff ball has the highest HP stat and amazing special defense, just make sure to keep it away from physical attackers.

Blissey can deal out good constant damage while taking very little damage most the time. It also serves as an amazing switch into any special attack.

#2 - Snorlax

Image via ComicBook.com

This is another Pokemon that works really well in any Pokemon Nuzlocke. Snorlax also has amazing bulk, but can dish out more damage than Blissey.

Snorlax can be a static encounter in other games, but if the player is lucky enough to catch one of these in Sword and Shield it may be the strongest on that team.

#1 - Gyarados

Image via Loli (Youtube)

Gyarados is another Pokemon that is consistently good in any Nuzlocke challenge. Magikarp is completely useless but once it turns level 20 it becomes an amazing sweeper that can get through the entire game.

All of Gyarados' abilites are great and its stats are amazing across the board. It has access to Dragon Dance as well which can sweep entire teams if set up. Gyarados is one of the most consistent Pokemon in Nuzlocke challenges.