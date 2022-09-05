5 best Tower of Fantasy weapons (and their most powerful attacks)

Tower of Fantasy lets players mix and match the characters they pull with some extremely powerful weapons. Each weapon has its own set of attacks that are meant to do massive damage. Without them, players would have a tough time traversing the map in Tower of Fantasy.

There are a variety of ranged and melee weapons that work well against certain enemies. Then there are the most powerful ones that players can use to brutalize anyone in their path.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top five weapons in Tower of Fantasy with their strongest attacks

There are currently 20 weapons in Tower of Fantasy that come from different Simulacrums that can be pulled. In this gacha game, it is all about getting lucky and pulling one of the following five weapons is as lucky as players can get.

5) Icewind Arrow

A look at the Icewind Arrow in action (Image via Perfect World)

Icewind Arrow is a weapon associated with the Tsubasa Simulacrum. The bow is of the Ice Element and should be utilized by DPS characters. It can dish out incredible damage, all while keeping the user at a safe distance from the target.

Its passive sees the fully charged weapon freeze targets for two seconds, leaving them frostbitten for six seconds. The target then loses 50% of its weapon charge rate while frostbitten.

Base Stats

Shatter : 4

: 4 Charge : 11.5

: 11.5 ATK : 18

: 18 Crit : 14

: 14 HP: 1165

Explosive Barrage

Damage: 570% + 30 of ATK

Explosive Barrage is the best attack that can be performed by Icewind Arrow. When the weapon charge is full or Phantasia is triggered, all debuffs are removed, and a hailstorm drops onto the target area.

It deals damage, has a 10% chance of inflicting freeze for two seconds, gives the Cold Front buff, and increases overall speed by 45% for seven seconds.

4) Venus

Venus packs quite the punch in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Venus is a bit newer in Tower of Fantasy and is associated with the Nemesis Simulacrum. It is categorized as an EM Blaster and does Lightning damage best suited for a Support player.

If two or more Volt weapons are equipped, Venus will receive an increase to Volt ATK by 15% and Volt Resistance by 25%. If fully charged, the next attack with Venus will paralyze its target.

Base Stats

Shatter : 6

: 6 Charge : 8

: 8 ATK : 18

: 18 Crit : 14

: 14 HP: 1165

Discharge

Damage: 393.9% + 21 of ATK

The Discharge attack fires a cross-shaped ray at the ground. The area becomes unstable, reducing the movement speed by 70% for five seconds followed by an electromagnetic flash that can take down low HP targets with one hit.

3) Scythe of the Crow

The Scythe of the Crow can slash up all opposition (Image via Perfect World)

For those wanting to slash through enemies in Tower of Fantasy, look no further than the Fire element's number one weapon, the Scythe of the Crow. Tied to King Simulacrum, this is a DPS main's dream melee weapon..

The passive ability sees the Scythe of the Crow set a target on fire for eight seconds at full charge. This causes recurring damage of 58% ATK for all eight seconds.

Base Stats

Shatter : 12.5

: 12.5 Charge : 5

: 5 ATK : 16

: 16 Resist : 6

: 6 HP: 1165

Flaming Scythe

Damage: 398.3% + 21 of ATK for 10 seconds

Flaming Scythe is the best attack for the Scythe of the Crow. It lights the weapon ablaze and gives a damage buff that lasts enough time for the wielder to wipe out entire groups.

2) Absolute Zero

Absolute Zero is the top Ice weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

The top Ice weapon in ToF is Absolute Zero. Cocoritter is the Simulacrum that wields this Support staff. Healer players are few and far between these days, which may be why this weapon was made to be so useful.

As an Ice elemental weapon, one can expect the same passive as the Icewind Arrow. It will freeze the target, leave them frostbitten, and cut the target's charge rate in half.

Base Stats

Shatter : 4

: 4 Charge : 12.5

: 12.5 ATK : 15

: 15 Resist : 7

: 7 HP: 1165

Swift Deliverance

Healing: 118.8% + 6 of ATK for 7 seconds

While Absolute Zero has some solid damage-based attacks, its Swift Deliverance is a supporting maneuver that does no wrong. It heals the player and nearby allies for a hefty amount of health points.

1) Dual EM Stars

Dual EM Stars are unmatched (Image via Perfect World)

There's no better weapon in Tower of Fantasy than Samir's Dual EM Stars. The pistols deliver top-ranked damage and DPS players will have a field day if they happen to pull them.

Its passive also causes paralysis, but adds an extra bit of electrocution for six seconds. That takes away all of the target's buffs and deals damage equal to 144% ATK. It also prevents buffs from being received for six seconds.

Base Stats

Shatter : 6

: 6 Charge : 10.7

: 10.7 ATK : 18

: 18 Crit : 14

: 14 HP: 1165

Domain of Thunder

Damage: 238.3% + 374 of ATK

The Dual EM Stars' best attack in Tower of Fantasy is the Domain of Thunder. It suspends targets within a certain area and deals damage over three total outbursts while also removing any of their buffs.

