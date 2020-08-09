5 celebrities who appeared in the GTA series

The GTA franchise has had a long history with modern media and pop culture, given that the GTA games have always been heavily critical of both media and pop culture. The primary humour in the GTA franchise is derived from the satire and parody of pop culture and figures in modern American media.

The games have poked fun at everyone, from politicians to TV News anchors, no one has been safe from the critique of Rockstar Games' GTA series. However, that hasn't stopped notable celebrities from appearing in the GTA franchise.

Notable actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Liotta, and Garey Busey have even voiced characters previously in the GTA series. Here we look at five celebrities who have appeared in the GTA franchise.

5) Phil Collins in GTA Vice City Stories as himself

(image credits: billboard)

Phil Collins, one of the most iconic and legendary musicians of his time, appeared in the GTA series as himself in a live concert and performed the iconic 'In The Air Tonight'.

Collins was the first celebrity in the GTA franchise to appear physically himself and even had ties to the Game's story as his manager owed money to Giorgio Forelli in the Game.

4) William Fichtner in GTA Vice City as Ken Rosenberg

(image credits: hallmark channel, youtube) (image credits: variety)

William Fichtner has established himself as one of the most talented actors working today and has given life to some truly memorable characters. Ken Rosenberg, a character heavily inspired from Sean Penn's character in Carlito's Way, was played by William Fichtner.

Advertisement

The fast-talking, cocaine addict lawyer is one of the most beloved characters in the series and was made even more memorable by the actor's brilliant performance.

3) The Game in GTA San Andreas as B-Dup

The Game, one of the biggest rappers of the early 2000s, rose to fame as part of Dr Dre's label: Aftermath Records and was one of the freshest new voices in hip-hop. The West Coast rapper also appeared as B-Dup in a small but memorable role in GTA San Andreas.

The character was hilarious, and The Game's delivery made him stand out in the Game, even though he did not have much screen time.

2) Ricky Gervais in GTA IV as himself

(image credits: the independent)

Ricky Gervais, one of the most famous comedians of today, has also made a name for himself as a writer/director. After having major success with The Office, Ricky Gervais soon became a household name and even appeared in GTA IV.

He appears as himself and performs at a comedy club in GTA IV. Players can sit through his entire set and perform a hilarious act that he wrote for the Game specifically.

1) Cara Delevingne as Radio Station Host in GTA V

(image credits: the mirror)

Cara Delevingne is one of the most famous British models to make a successful transition to acting in films with notable roles in movies like The Suicide Squad, Paper Towns and Valerian.

However, one of her most hilarious turns comes in the form of an energetic radio station host for Non-Stop Pop FM in GTA V. It is heavily implied that her character might be on drugs the entire time she hosts the station.