5 cheap N’Golo Kante alternatives that FIFA 22 Career Mode players should sign 

Defensive midfielders are vital to the performance of teams in FIFA 22. Ideally carried out by one player, the role demands a heavy defensive presence ahead of the backline.

N'Golo Kante (90) is a French midfielder who is renowned for his stamina (97) and relentless aggression (93) in defense while being able to carry the ball on his own using his dribbling abilities.

Kante ranks as the best defensive midfielder (CDM) in FIFA 22. This article looks at five budget players that Career Mode players have an option of signing to shape the next N'Golo Kante.

Top five bargain defensive midfielders (CDM) in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Aldair Fuentes (68 OVR - 84 POT)

One of Fuentas' major attributes is his strength (76) (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Fuenlabrada

Value: $2,300,000

Wage: $3,800

The Peruvian midfielder occupies a defensive role for Fuenlabrada, a Spanish club playing in the country's second division of football. Fuentas begins Career Mode with 92-rated stamina, which is likely to see significant improvements if the player is provided with an appropriate development plan.

4) David Ayala (69 OVR - 84 POT)

Ayala has a shot power of 63 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Estudiantes

Value: $3,400,000

Wage: $1,700

The 18-year old midfielder plays for Estudiantes in the Argentine Primera Division. The Argentine has a potential of 84 in Career Mode and can see major improvements in his pace (72), stamina (72) and balance (84) which are the player's best attributes in FIFA 22.

3) Lucas Gourna (70 OVR - 83 POT)

Gourna made his professional debut at 17 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AS Saint-Etienne

Value: $4,000,000

Wage: $850

Lucas Gourna is a French midfielder who plays for Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne. The 17-year-old has well-balanced stats in physicality (68), defending (67), dribbling (67) and passing (64) with a starting potential of 83 in Career Mode. Gourna's best individual attribute in FIFA 22 is his stamina (75).

2) Alhassan Yusuf (70 OVR-83 POT)

The 70-rated midfielder has excellent agility (89) (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Royal Antwerp

Value: $4,400,000

Wage:$9,000

The 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder plays for Belgian first-division club Royal Antwerp. The player draws similarities to N'Golo Kante with his impressive stamina (91) and aggression (76) while possessing substantial pace (81) for a defensive midfielder. Yusuf has a starting potential of 83 in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

1) Oliver Skipp (75 OVR - 85 POT)

Skipp is a budget option for a 75-rated player (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Value: 13,500,000

Wage: $52,000

The Englishman is a talented midfielder who starts for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Skipp has good physicality (70) and defending (71) ratings. Career Mode players can train Skipp to a minimum overall of 85 in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar