5 common mistakes to avoid while playing survival horror games

Survival horror games not only test your capabilities to endure otherworldly scares but also incentivize you to leverage gameplay mechanics to overcome hindrances. However, it is natural to succumb to jumpscares or formidable creatures that take you by surprise.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

There are some mistakes that you may subconsciously commit repeatedly while playing survival horror games. However, most games have some functionalities that you can leverage to have a better experience while combating foes and soaking myriad narratives.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Overstocking items in inventory and 4 other mistakes you can overcome while playing survival horror games

1) Ignoring audio cues

Games like Outlast 2 provide audio cues (Image via Red Barrels)

The majority of survival horror games provide an audio cue to let you know that the enemy has spotted you. Some titles even shift the tone of the music before the arrival of any mini-boss or elite foe to give you a precious few seconds to prepare for the impending encounter.

It is wise to pay attention to such auditory variations as they will serve you well in the long run. This is especially true when playing games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, and more. To enhance your experience, you can play such games using headphones.

2) Wasting bullets

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard provides limited ammo at the start (Image via Capcom)

Titles like the Outlast and Amnesia series may not give you any weapons to deal with in-game monstrosities. However, other modern survival horror games do provide you with some weapons to defeat enemies. If you have a gun, you must not use all your bullets on a single enemy, especially weaker ones because there might be stronger foes lurking around in other areas of the level.

The best example is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, wherein you get access to a few weapons like a handgun and a shotgun but at a slower pace. Plus, you only get a few bullets in each section, which makes it essential for you to judiciously use your ammo. Spraying bullets on the first enemy you encounter will leave you defenseless later in the game.

3) Wrongly assuming an enemy’s death

Enemies in Evil Within 2 may attack after appearing dead (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Survival horror games tend to trick you into thinking that the enemy is dead and no longer poses harm. In many instances, you will find yourself being attacked or grabbed by an enemy you thought was dealt with. Evil Within 1 and 2 are games that frequently resort to such trickery.

Dead Space Remake can also catch you off guard with necromorphs who can survive some bullets and crawl toward you. You must stomp these creatures and ensure that they are dead for good. Next time you boot up such games, ensure you turn around and double-check the status of your enemy.

4) Not thoroughly exploring areas

Hidden areas contain collectibles, resources, and ammo (Image via Capcom)

It is natural to be tempted to escape certain horrors and proceed with progressing the story. This, however, is counterintuitive as you might miss out on picking up essential resources and upgrades. Most survival horror games have a robust level design that adeptly hides trinkets, ammo, and other collectibles in secret areas.

Therefore, you must take your time exploring every level and look out for breakable crates, wardrobes, or any other place that is liable to have helpful resources tucked away. If you are playing Resident Evil 4 Remake, make sure to check this article that highlights all Chapter 14 collectibles.

5) Overstocking items in inventory

Managing inventory is crucial in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)

Inventory space plays a major role in most survival horror games. Just like ammo and weapons, inventory space is scarce to encourage you to conserve resources and pick up only those items that are necessary for survival. Hoarding items work well in role-playing games (RPGs) like Skyrim, Fallout 4, and others, but it will hurt you while playing survival horror games.

Recent games like Sons of the Forest provide limited inventory space, and you will need to clear it out regularly. Such mechanics are purposefully injected into games not to restrict you but to encourage you to pick up key resources that will ease your journey and serve its intended objective.

While on the subject of terrifying games, do check out this list of the best horror games you should not sleep on in 2023. This year has already graced us with robust titles in the genre, like Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Sons of the Forest. It's a great time to be a horror fan with games like Silent Hill 2 Remake and more on the horizon.

Poll : 0 votes