5 footballers who could become highest rated forward in FIFA 23

Forwards in FIFA 23 will have an essential role as they will have the onus of scoring the goals. Like in real life, goals win matches, and some players are better than others. Typically, the highest-rated footballers in the previous years have been forwards.

With September still some time away, the official ratings are yet to be revealed. However, certain educated guesses can be made regarding who could be the highest rated forward.

All these five names have pretty high ratings in FIFA 22 and could get the top spot among the forwards with further upgrades in FIFA 23. While the actual reveal hasn't been made, here are some great contenders for that coveted spot in the forthcoming game.

Disclaimer: Includes RW, LW, CF, and ST positions.

Top five contenders in FIFA 23 for highest-rated forwards list

5) Mohamed Salah

FIFA 22 Rating: 89

Salah has been the talisman for Liverpool (Image via Getty)

Many saw the 89 rating Mohamed Salah received in FIFA 22 as harsh. While Liverpool hasn't had the best of years thanks to injuries, Salah was at his usual best.

Had it not been for his goals and attacking play, the club might not have been able to secure European football.

It's a prime reason many players want the Egyptian to get a much-deserved boost in FIFA 23. He has had another massive season where he ended up being the top scorer in the Premier League.

Not only will a boost see Salah become a 90-rated card, but it could also make him the highest-rated forward in the title. While the latter claim might seem a bit farfetched, it will be no less deserving after the player he has been for Liverpool.

4) Lionel Messi

FIFA 22 Rating: 93

Messi has started the current season quite brightly (Image via Getty)

Lionel Messi didn't have the best of seasons as his move to PSG wasn't entirely fruitful. After much drama and confusion, Barcelona's messed-up finances meant the Argentine was forced to leave his boyhood club.

As a result, the start of his life in Paris was slow, and he was barely the player he had been his entire career. The second half, however, saw a much more improved version where Messi could contribute to the goals.

Messi was the highest-rated card in FIFA 22, edging both Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski. However, some expect his performances to warrant a downgrade, while others reckon he might have done enough to maintain last year's rating.

If the latter happens, Messi could be the highest-rated overall and forward card in the upcoming game.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 22 Rating: 91

Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Manchester United (Image via Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the highest-rated players in the Premier League. Over the years, the Portuguese has swapped the top spot with Lionel Messi, but the tradition took a mini break last year.

Like Salah, Ronaldo getting the top spot seems like an outside chance. He didn't have the best season by his lofty standards despite registering over 20 goals across all competitions.

His club, Manchester United, had one of the worst seasons in its history, and Ronaldo was plagued with injuries and personal issues.

To become the highest-rated forward in FIFA 23, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to get an upgrade. While it seems unlikely, the Portuguese has battled hard to combat criticism throughout his career.

It remains to be seen what rating EA Sports will assign him once the numbers are revealed in September.

2) Robert Lewandowski

FIFA 22 Rating: 92

Lewandowski has recently signed for Barcelona (Image via Getty)

After conquering Germany, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona under acrimonious circumstances. The forward has been in the form of his life in front of goal over the last couple of seasons.

Such has been his impact that many football fans believe it was Lewandowski who deserved the Ballon d'Or in 2021. He has arguably been the best forward in the world over the last few seasons.

The top spot in FIFA 22 was out of Lewandowski's hands by just one overall rating. Since then, he has butchered every opponent in Germany and left his footprint on the European stage.

A boost to his rating will be just what he deserves and could make him the highest-rated forward in FIFA 23.

1) Kylian Mbappe

FIFA 22 Rating: 92

Mbappe will be the cover icon for FIFA 23 (Image via Getty)

French sensation Kylian Mbappe has been a rockstar since breaking onto the scene with Monaco and has been unstoppable. His exploits with PSG are well-known, and he's all set to extend his stay in Paris despite rumors linking him with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has retained his position as the face of FIFA 23 after a sublime season on an individual level.

Last year, he was rated one short of Lionel Messi. This year, many believe Mbappe is the favorite to have the highest-rated overall card in FIFA 23. While the confirmation will only arrive in September, it will be no less than what he deserves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

