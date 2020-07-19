GTA can be called as the flag-bearer of open-world gaming. GTA has, without a doubt, shot off a string of video games that tried to profit from the legacy of the GTA franchise.

Some of these games, though recognized as total GTA rip-offs, are actually worth trying. Even though some of these games have been inspired by GTA, they have also attempted to add story or combat elements that give them a tinge of a unique feel.

5 games that seem to be inspired by GTA

Mafia

The Mafia series of video games began as a way to copy the kind of storytelling that GTA had adopted in its games. Mafia followed separate characters, and throughout the game, required you to either befriend or betray fellow criminals and gangsters.

Even the slow rise of each protagonist from being a low-life thug to a crime lord as you finish missions is very identical to GTA’s approach.

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a great video game, despite being inspired by the GTA series. Credit where it’s due, Sleeping Dogs does try to incorporate new elements into its own game, such as their heightened hand-to-hand combat experience.

Centred around an undercover cop in Hong Kong, the game explores the question of how far a reasonable person can go for justice.

Scarface: The World is Yours

Who inspired who is a little uncertain for this game, since GTA Vice City was inspired by the tight-knit story of the movie, Scarface.

The Scarface video game also uses the same music and story set in the 1980s that made Vice City the gripping video game it was. Scarface also features heavy gameplay, replete with exciting missions and crime empire-building.

Infamous

The Infamous video game franchise began as a way to emulate the success of GTA, even though they based their games on a ‘choose your own adventure’ hyper-reality. The games offer you a gameplay with an open-world, which your protagonist can explore, while killing criminals with his electrical superpowers.

Just Cause

Just Cause takes the chaotic parts of the GTA gameplay and attempts to build a game solely on that.

Just Cause tried too hard to attract the GTA audience who would instead bomb or shoot unsuspecting citizens or police, rather than focus on the actual story missions. But they forget that all the mayhem will eventually get repetitive and pointless without a good story to guide it.