5 games that give you the GTA experience for free

The GTA franchise has been the forerunner of the open-world video game genre for as long as we can all remember. But with its immense popularity comes sky-high prices, even though its latest installment, GTA 5, is already 7 years old!

So what to do when you don’t have the money to afford a new GTA game? Well, thanks to GTA's fame, several game developers have created video games, online or on Android, that are very similar to the gaming giant.

5 games like GTA that are free to play

MadTown Andreas

An online game that has attempted to recreate GTA San Andreas to such a degree, that they have used the exact same font in their title as well. But all in all, the game isn’t half bad, especially if you’re just looking for a free of cost GTA-like experience. So we say, get mad and run around jacking cars or stealing money or attacking people; you know, the usual GTA style gameplay.

Night Mad City

Don’t know what makes all the free GTA games call themselves mad, but Night Mad City is another online game that gives you free GTA-style gameplay. You can don the role of a gangster in this game, and engage in a handful of missions, making sure that you rise in the ranks and spread your criminal empire far and wide.

Cars Thief

The Cars Thief online game series is one that takes a lot of inspiration from the GTA franchise. The game revolves around, you guessed it, stealing cars. But of course, it combines other gangster-like elements from GTA. The best part is, you can try playing Cars Thief 2, in which you can steal military tanks, because, why in the world not?

APB Reloaded

Another multiplayer online game that’s available on Steam free of cost, APB Reloaded is not exactly like GTA, but it comes close. It has a PvP format and third-person shooting gameplay where you can either defend the law or go against it. Either way, the missions are fun and violent, making it a great free alternative to GTA.

Grand Theft Auto

This is the game that started it all and is even available to play for free on Steam. Grand Theft Auto began the GTA franchise all those years ago, and even though most people forget that this game exists, it hasn’t lost the true GTA spirit.

As long as you can get used to the different graphic styles and game controls in this installment, it’s just as fun as any later iteration of the game.