5 games like GTA on Android that are free

It is of no surprise that the GTA franchise has created a whole new genre of games.There is an entire group of games that hope to either emulate GTA or build on its legacy.

There are several such games on Android, and some of them are available for free.

Five games like GTA on Android that are free

Crazy Miami Online

Crazy Miami Online

Crazy Miami Online has everything that GTA does. For a free Android game, it offers quite an impressive set of gameplay features, starting with three big cities for the player to explore. Moreover, it has a bunch of vehicles and weapons to choose from, and even houses and apartments to buy.

Dude Theft Wars

Dude Theft Wars

This quirky Android game is set in the city of Dude-o-polis, where you can have the greatest open-world adventure of all time. Drive around in cars, troll people and watch them run, or simply relax in the big city. Dude Theft Wars also allows you to kickstart your gangster career by buying weapons and bullying people.

Real Gangster Crime 2

Advertisement

Real Gangsters Crime

Real Gangster Crime 2 also uses the same kind of open-world approach that the GTA franchise has. Set in a big city divided by the different factions of gangs, Real Gangster Crime wants its players to create their own path as a criminal. There is a wide range of vehicles that the players can choose from.

Miami Crime Vice Town

Miami Crime Vice Town

Another game that seeks inspiration from GTA, Miami Crime Vice Town is an open-world sandbox game. It includes not only the third-person shooting gameplay, but also various battle modes, to take on a few enemies. The cars and weapons are a fun addition, and so are the crazy quests in the game.

Gangstar New Orleans

Gangstar New Orleans

A game that claims to be the gold-standard in the world of Android open-world gaming, Gangstar New Orleans offers a similar set up as that of GTA. The player has to defend their own gang, while also raiding other gangs and eventually create a formidable criminal empire in the game. This game is a must-try for Android users.