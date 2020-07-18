5 games like GTA on PS4 in 2020

Open world games like GTA have always captured the imagination of gamers across the world. The fact that GTA 5 remains one of the most popular games despite being released seven years ago is a testament to the success of the franchise. With Rockstar teasing the release of GTA 6 via trailers, it is time to look at games which provide a similar feel and adrenaline to the GTA franchise.

Five games like GTA on PS4 in 2020

Following are five games that are similar to the GTA franchise on PS4 this year.

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 (Image Source - Gameplay Trailer)

Released in 2015, Just Cause 3 is one of those open-world games that encourages chaos and creativity, not too dissimilar to the GTA franchise. The Avalanche Studios game, available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, allows players a ridiculous amount of freedom, whether it is riding from one location to another, or wait for it — riding a missile!

With expertly-created cut scenes, it follows protagonist Rico Rodriguez — a one-man wrecking machine as he tries to liberate Medici (his home town) from its dictator.

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 (Image Source - Wallpaper Cave)

The sixth game of the Yakuza series, this open-world masterclass is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PlayStation 3. Supported by a high-drama mafia storyline, it follows the Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu, as he goes from brawling on the streets to buying alcohol for informants.

Set in the Kabukicho district of Tokyo and Osaka's Dōtonbori district, the game recaptures the essence of '80s Japan. Boasting arcade-like hand to hand combat and impressive side quests, this one is a prequel to the franchise for gamers looking to get into the series.

Mafia 3

Mafia 3 (Image Source - Wallpaper Cave)

Released in 2016, and available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Mafia 3 is one of the best games from developers Hangar 13. Set in 1960's America, the game is a must-play for gamers who like first-person shooters, with the gameplay boasting excellent gun mechanics.

The story follows Vietnam war veteran Lincoln Clay, who returns to America to find his home city of New Bordeaux filled with violence and underworld kingpins. With excellently-written characters and interesting side quests, Clay has to drive, kill and loot his way to defeating the rival mafia syndicate's leaders.

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 (Image Source: Wallpaper Access)

Watch Dogs 2 has an anti-establishment storyline, which makes you expose corporate corruption by hacking computer systems and mobile phones, and of course, killing a bunch of bad guys. Available in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, this game integrates perfectly the hacker culture in the open-world genre.

The game follows hacker Marcus Holloway, who he joins up with DedSec as they aim to expose corporate tyranny from ctOS and Blume (rival organisations). With Daft-Punk inspired face masks, graffiti artists and great DJs, Ubisoft creates a perfect open-world gaming experience to rival that of the GTA series.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image Source: Wallpaper Cave)

Another masterpiece from GTA's developers Rockstar Games, the second installation of Red Dead Redemption captures perfectly the wild west of the 19th century. Available in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the game follows protagonist Arthur Morgan as he sips coffee, rides horses and participates in a host of shootouts.

The story follows Arthur and his group of friends, under the leadership of Dutch Van Der Linde, as they aim to stay away from civilisation to survive as robbers and continue to be free men.