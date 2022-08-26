5 games that were missed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Earlier this week, Gamescom 2022 kicked off with an exciting Opening Night Live program hosted by Geoff Keighley. The night brought the audiences several big reveals and announcements that left them stunned and wanting more.

To their surprise, several big AAA titles were left out of the massive lineup of games and fans were unhappy about that. Nevertheless, when they got a look at a roster of new expansions to existing games and sequels, the internet was flooded with those reveals.

While some developers at the Gamescom live show showed trailers with just a CGI footage, others showed some actual gameplay as well as an in-depth development process into these games. However, it turned out to be quite surprising to the audience as they were expecting other titles to show up as well, especially with a closer release date.

Star Wars Eclipse and 4 other games that didn't make an appearance at Gamescom 2022

1) Star Wars Eclipse

Quantic Dream, the developers of Detroit: Become Human, have set high expectations with their upcoming Star Wars game. Set in the High Republic era, the Eclipse is one of the games in this setting that will function as part of a bigger plan to move forward with these experiences.

When the game was announced via a cinematic trailer, it became an instant hit within a week. But following several allegations against game director David Cage about discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, the hashtag #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse started spreading like wildfire.

Members of the community started boycotting Quantic Dream as games set in the High Republic era have shown several LGBTQ+ relationships amongst their characters, until now. Hence, it might be the reason why there were no reveals or announcements made regarding the game at Gamescom 2022.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It has been quite a few months since fans heard any news about the second game in EA and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi series when its teaser trailer dropped in May 2022. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for Jedi Survivor to release next year as it picks up directly where the first game ended.

After an intense finale battle with Sith Lord Darth Vader in Jedi: Fallen Order, fans have high expectations for the second one as Cal Kestis and his accomplices are on the run from the empire and the Inquisitors as they hunt down the Jedi.

The developers have already hinted that the game will be built for next-gen hardware in PCs and consoles as it might have higher frame rates and gameplay technology exclusive to several platforms. But with no announcement at Gamescom 2022, all expectations ended on a disappointing note.

3) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

It's been two years since the first teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League awed fans with its marvelous gameplay. Rocksteady and WB Games have been hard at work to make the game as enjoyable as they can and match the level that surpasses their Arkham series of Batman games.

Despite multiple delays in the game's release date, which is now scheduled for the first or second quarter of 2023, it has created massive hype amongst both fans of the DC and Arkham games franchise. While some expected extended gameplay footage at Gamescom 2022, they received almost nothing as the developers are holding it close to their chest until a future DC Fandome event.

4) Alan Wake 2

After its reveal and developers' presentation at the 2021 Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 is already one of the most hyped titles of 2023. Developed by Remedy, it serves as a sequel to the original Alan Wake game, which is considered a staple in the horror genre in the industry.

Fans of the franchise were extremely upset at not receiving any news regarding the game at Gamescom 2022, as they had hoped for at least a trailer. Despite the disappointment, the reveal teaser showed some stunning graphics made on Unreal Engine 5 that truly show the quality of next-gen consoles and PC.

5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2023)

Premiered two months ago, Call of Duty MWII trailer caused an explosion in the gaming industry. Mostly confused as a remake to the 2009 classic, the game is nothing but an original story about the same. Infinity Ward and Activision further announced that the pre-order beta and open beta will soon open for players.

However, with the release of its Dark Water level gameplay a couple of months ago, fans were stunned to see the level of graphics and high-intensity gameplay that is in store for them. But no news about the game or its multiplayer modes was made at Gamescom 2022, especially when audiences were expecting to see it.

