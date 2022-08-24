5 reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 that left fans wanting more

Gamescom 2022 began yesterday with its first event, Opening Night Live, which brought with it many announcements that left audiences amazed, surprised, and at times even a bit confused. These announcements consisted of previously confirmed games along with a decent number of brand new titles.

Among the reveals at Gamescom, a few left many fans wanting more. Some of the trailers were in full CGI with little to no gameplay on display. Others showed off in-game footage but were not clear regarding the premise of the game. A couple of games were so good to see that they simply left the audience eager for more details.

While Gamescom goes on for three more days, audiences may be given a more in-depth look at some of these games in the upcoming panels. However, as of now, these games are steeped in mystery and need some speculation to be figured out.

Here are the five reveals from Gamescom Opening Night 2022 that left fans wanting more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 games shown at Gamescom 2022 that need more details

1) Everywhere

Everywhere is an open-world video game that was announced way back in 2017 and was the source of much speculation at the time. With a teaser trailer debuting at Gamescom this year, the game does not clear up any questions and instead invites many new ones, which have only confused many people.

To be fair, the teaser was pretty vague in itself, as it showcased some concept art, then proceeded to display some clips in Fortnite-esque graphics, which were hard to tell if they were actual gameplay or not. After the Build A Rocket Boy-developed title was revealed, the video took a drastic tonal change and suddenly exhibited life-like characters.

Needless to say, it is not yet clear what genre the game will be, what form it will take, and whether it will be a single-player experience or a multiplayer title. It will seemingly be a very diverse game if the worlds that were showcased are anything to go by, although nothing can be confirmed at this point.

2) Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen was another promising title revealed during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022. From Focus Interactive, this seemingly action-adventure game unveiled a fully cinematic trailer that did little to underline what type of game it was or what actual gameplay would look like.

What can be gathered from the trailers is that players will be fighting various monsters and demonic beings. The weapons wielded by the characters from the video are dynamic, and combat seems to be the focal point of the game, something akin to the Monster Hunter series.

The setting seems to be a wide desert-like expanse, although that might change in the future with other areas of the game world being revealed. A tiny snippet of gameplay at the very end of the trailer shows a bit of world traversal and some spectacular combat. It's a shame that the gameplay footage lasted less than ten seconds.

3) Wrydsong

Former Bethesda Games Studios and Obsidian Entertainment employees have founded a new development studio by the name of Something Wicked Games. The new studio unveiled its first ever title during Gamescom Opening Night, with an announcement trailer for Wrydsong, an occult historical fantasy RPG.

The trailer that was showcased during Gamescom was cryptic and vague at best. However, it did establish an eerie tone for the game that should carry over to the actual gameplay. The developer has revealed that the game will be set in a fictional version of Portugal during the Middle Ages.

While no other details regarding this upcoming RPG are available, it does sound like a title that players will want to keep an eye out for. Members of Something Wicked Games have worked on many famous RPGs like Skyrim, Fallout, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and The Outer Worlds, so it looks like Wrydsong will at the very least have an authentic RPG feel.

4) Blacktail - A Witch's Fate

Another new IP by Focus Entertainment unveiled during Gamescom 2022 was Blacktail - A Witch’s Fate. The trailer was a full look at the gameplay for the game, along with a few vague story elements that offered a look at the mystical world where the game will be set in.

From the trailer, the game feels very much like an AA title. It will feature a first-person perspective and consists of bow and arrow combat where the player can use various arrow types to attack enemies and objects. Magic also features heavily in the game, although its use in gameplay is currently unclear and was not evident from the footage shown.

The story revolves around the Slavic myth of Baba Yaga, as players take on the role of Yaga, a 16-year-old girl who is accused of witchcraft. The game will seemingly be a story of self-discovery as Yaga must face her demons and come to terms with her magical side, possibly taking on the role of Baba Yaga by the end of the game.

5) Phantom Hellcat

Phantom Hellcat is an action-adventure hack-and-slash game revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 by developer Ironbird Creations. The game is set to "bring back" the genre to its roots, and judging by the 30-second teaser, it just might. Whether that's good or bad will depend on how the game implements it.

The footage that debuted at Gamescom shows off bits of gameplay, with some good-looking combat and platforming sections reminiscent of the older God of War titles. The game switches camera perspectives from third-person to a fixed position, which is another element of old-school hack-and-slash titles.

The main character is Jolene, who must recuse her mother from the darkness that has taken her hostage inside a cursed theater. She must use various theater props as weapons and collect character masks to learn new skills, which sound like an innovative yet simple premise to an indie or AA game.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy these reveals during Gamescom? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi