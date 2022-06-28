Ex-GTA developer's game Everywhere gets first leaked images

Everywhere, an open-world game that is being developed by former GTA developer Leslie Benzies just got its first significant leak. A few screenshots of the game have been allegedly revealed, which show specific portions of the open-world map.

This article explores all the relevant information that has been uncovered behind these leaks, and how convincing they are.

Former GTA creator Leslie Benzies' Everywhere gets its first unofficial reveal

There isn't much information available about this unique title, although fans have more than a few theories about it. The screenshots seen above seem to depict a cartoonish artstyle, almost like Fortnite. The first picture shows a moderately-sized map with distinct biomes mashed together.

In the foreground, there are multiple futuristic buildings in what looks to be a utopian design with a decent amount of vegetation. Behind this foreground are two different biomes, one of which is a volcanic region and the other a desert. Two other pictures reveal the desert and forest regions in more detail.

Matin @MatinNekoonam @TheGod_Online

I hope this helps mate @EverywhereNet The game is like ready player one, you have a real character like gtao and rdro and in the game your character wear a vr glasses to visit other world inside the game. This pics are from those world, that’s why they look goofy.I hope this helps mate @TheGod_Online @EverywhereNet The game is like ready player one, you have a real character like gtao and rdro and in the game your character wear a vr glasses to visit other world inside the game. This pics are from those world, that’s why they look goofy. I hope this helps mate ❤️

According to reports, this cartoonish design is but one of two different artstyles used for the game. This brings up the theory that the game might be like Ready Player One, where a realistic world exists besides a virtual one. If that theory is true, then these screenshots reveal the virtual world and not the realistic one.

Fan interpretation

Fans have had a mixed reception to the reveal, with some being disappointed by the cartoonish graphics. Others are anxious to see what the other artstyle would look like, and are hoping to see a more realistic-looking world. Some fans even had unique theories about what the game might play like.

pennyroyale @thirdworldstone @BadgerGoodger @EverywhereNet feel like its gonna be something like starfield and no mans sky, with procedural-generated terrains, heavy rpg mechanics, base building and so on... @BadgerGoodger @EverywhereNet feel like its gonna be something like starfield and no mans sky, with procedural-generated terrains, heavy rpg mechanics, base building and so on...

NestorSite @NestorSite @Raulomatriz1



Btw there are good games with stylized graphics lmao Not everything has to be realistic @EverywhereNet There are two worlds with two art styles. One is stylized and the other is realistic next gen graphics. This is the stylized one.Btw there are good games with stylized graphics lmao Not everything has to be realistic @Raulomatriz1 @EverywhereNet There are two worlds with two art styles. One is stylized and the other is realistic next gen graphics. This is the stylized one.Btw there are good games with stylized graphics lmao Not everything has to be realistic

Matin @MatinNekoonam @EverywhereNet I love it but I hope to see some pictures from the other real world @EverywhereNet I love it but I hope to see some pictures from the other real world

raulomatriz @Raulomatriz1 @EverywhereNet @NestorSite is this the game that will compete against GTA? @EverywhereNet @NestorSite is this the game that will compete against GTA?

Procedural generation has been a slowly-rising trend in video games ever since No Man's Sky was released. Starfield's recent reveal might have also hinted towards this feature, together with RPG mechanics and base-building.

If Everywhere belongs to the same genre, it could face some serious competition. However, if it manages to do so while also being somewhat similar to the GTA series, it could end up creating a distinct identity.

Leslie Benzies and Everywhere

Everywhere Network @EverywhereNet Let's start with the analysis of this picture (even before knowing if it's real or not)



It looks like a HUB, with a central zone and different biomes around it Let's start with the analysis of this picture (even before knowing if it's real or not)It looks like a HUB, with a central zone and different biomes around it https://t.co/CZMO5UAqzT

Leslie Benzies was the lead developer of all 3D and HD Universe GTA games to date, from GTA 3 to GTA 5. He also worked on major Rockstar Games titles like the Manhunt games, L.A. Noire, Max Payne 3, and Red Dead Redemption.

He left the company in 2016 and went on to create several companies of his own. One of these, Build a Rocket Boy Games managed to raise enough funds to start development on a new open-world title called Everywhere. Although it hasn't been explicitly mentioned by Benzies or his team, Everywhere is expected to be a GTA-clone by many.

