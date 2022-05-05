Former GTA producer's game Everywhere to be very similar to Ready Player One

GTA 5 came out in 2013, and a year after, Rockstar Games saw Leslie Benzies leave. He was the Lead Producer and Designer of the fan-favorite game.

Benzies started his own gaming studio, Build a Rocket Boy, a few years later. Aimed at developing AAA titles, it set out to create Everywhere.

This title has recently finished its series B fundraiser, and popular sources hint at an extensive multiplayer and open-world offering. Recent leaks have even compared it to the movie and book, Ready Player One.

Ex-GTA producer to make game similar to Ready Player One

Everywhere Network @EverywhereNet NEW INFO about Everywhere!



- "Real-life" Ready Player One

- Open World AAA Game

- Multiplayer experience

- Multi-chapter epic narrative

- User generated-content in a "virtual sandbox"

- Players can create their own worlds

As stated above, the ex-Rockstar employee, Leslie Benzies, founded Build a Rocket Boy. He was the leading force behind the GTA series.

Everywhere is an open-world multiplayer AAA title set to come out soon. The game will be using the Unreal Engine 5 and has just completed its Series B funding, which saw monumental partnerships being formed.

The title is touted to be like a 'real-life' Ready Player One experience. For Grand Theft Auto fans who haven't seen the movie or read the book, it features the adventures of a young boy in virtual reality, hoping to find the treasures hidden by its creator.

Why is Everywhere always compared to GTA 6?

Leslie Benzies' departure from Rockstar was not a happy one. Both parties have filed multiple lawsuits over some time.

Benzies sued Rockstar for unpaid royalties and stated that he was somewhat forced to leave. After quitting, he formed a studio called RCG. That's when Rockstar Games (RSG) sued the studio for using a similar name. Soon after, the studio renamed itself Build a Rocket Boy.

As bitter as things have been, Benzies set out to develop Everywhere in 2016 with a team of 30. Over time, the former producer and now founder has recruited many and is still on the hunt.

The history of the two parties makes it a rivalry. Secondly, the fact that Everywhere is a multiplayer, open-world game that houses a 'multi-chapter epic narrative' makes it a contender.

According to industry insiders and experts, the title might come out very close to Grand Theft Auto 6's expected release. Launching before such a highly-anticipated game may be all that Everywhere needs.

